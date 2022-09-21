ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Goodrich and Alexandra Pichette Presented on MCLE Webinar, “Checklist for Involuntary Employee Separations”

BOSTON, MA—Morgan, Brown & Joy partners Shane Goodrich and Alexandra Pichette presented at the Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education’s (MCLE) program, “Checklist for Involuntary Employee Separations,” on September 22, 2022. Goodrich and Pichette provided valuable insight and expertise on how employers can best approach the challenges of...
David C. Fixler Joined REBA for Massachusetts Webinar Discussing Landmark SJC Decision in Solar Development Case

BOSTON, MA—David C. Fixler, of counsel in the Boston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was a panelist on a Real Estate Bar Association for Massachusetts (REBA) webinar Sept. 21 regarding Tracer Lane II Realty, LLC v. City of Waltham, the first Massachusetts appellate case interpreting the scope of the solar protections contained in M.G.L. c. 40A, Section 3, ninth paragraph. Fixler argued this case of first impression on behalf of the victorious solar developer before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC).
New Law Museum of Iowa Opens, Featuring Trial by Jury Artifacts

DES MOINES, IA—The Law Group of Iowa is happy to announce that the Law Museum of Iowa is now open!. The Law Museum of Iowa is one of only two law museums in the United States and the only one with a focus on the constitutional right to trial by jury. Housed within the courtroom at Law Group of Iowa, the museum exhibits include: antique legal documents featuring jury summonses, verdicts; juries and the judiciary in advertising; justice around the world (featuring legal pieces from over 30 countries); and the Polk County Courthouse (located in Des Moines, IA). The courtroom has a 3 judge bench, witness box, 12 jury chairs (sourced from an Iowa courthouse), an antique jury wheel, and even a steno machine.
