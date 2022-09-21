Read full article on original website
Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight
Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
Record-breaking heat scorches the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis tied or broke multiple temperature records in September. On September 19 and 20, temperatures tied the daily record highs in Memphis. On the 21, the temperature climbed to 102, which broke the previous record high temperature from 2010. In addition, these late September triple digits...
Thousands of MLGW customers without power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power as storms move into the Mid-South. As of 8:14 a.m. the morning after strong storms blew through the Mid-South, 4,209 MLGW customers were still without power, impacted by 98 outages across the area. Those numbers are slightly down from...
MLGW president leaving utility company, heading back to Florida
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly five years of leading the nation’s largest three-service municipal utility, President JT Young says he’s leaving Memphis Light Gas and Water. Young says being around family is the motivation for stepping down. “Very, very difficult to leave the MLGW family. I really...
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
MLGW outages causing "life or death" issues for some customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Friday they are understaffed and in the process of hiring more customer service positions as they’re receiving about 23,000 calls per week, but they also said the average wait time is 37 minutes. Resident Kayla Gore said her wait time was two hours,...
BlueOval City officially breaks ground for West Tennessee plant
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Ford has officially broken ground and erupted structural steel at Blue Oval City less than a year after the company announced the $5.6 billion manufacturing plant in West Tennessee. This new plant in Stanton will be Ford’s largest auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history...
Chicago-based manufacturer to expand Blytheville steel tube factory
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A facility in Mississippi County will be seeing a new upgrade to meet demand. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Zekelman Industries announced construction would begin in December on its state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville. According to a news release, when the project is...
MLGW president resigns, accepts new position with Florida utility company
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President J.T. Young will resign his post as the company’s top executive on Oct. 14. Young is leaving Memphis to return to his native Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light, according to a release from MLGW. “J.T. has...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
Ford breaks ground at BlueOval City facility in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has broken ground at BlueOval City, the manufacturing site for the company’s new electric vehicles and advanced batteries. The Stanton, Tenn., facility will create approximately 6,000 jobs. The company plans to reach a 2 million electric vehicle annual run rate globally by...
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 23-25
Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, but I’d love some peanuts, and while you’re at why don’t you be a dear and buy me some Cracker Jacks? But don’t take me out to the ballgame; take me out to the crowd at the Pink Palace Crafts Fair instead. I don't care if I never get back. After all, the Pink Palace Crafts Fair has knocked it out of the park for 50(!) years.
MPD issued traffic alert on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert on I-40 Sunday at 4:30 a.m. MPD opened eastbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins around 8:30 a.m. There was an incident earlier that caused MPD to close all eastbound lanes.
DeSoto County local finds peace through sewing
61 year old Melinda Franklin discovered a passion late in life after an injury that was closely followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lake Cormorant native was trying to prevent her great grandson from falling on the stairs when they both suffered a fall. Her injuries caused her to put her career as a Registered Nurse on hold for months.
Inside the September issue of Memphis Magazine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The September issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside. From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with Writer Sam Cicci about his piece on the transformation of an old farmhouse into a cozy, modern escape.
MLGW tells customers ‘go online’ amid closed offices, busy phone lines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid busy phone lines and closed offices, more customers are reporting their frustration with Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW) customer support. MLGW’s original slogan was “Public Service — Publicly Owned,” which many customers believe is ironic. John Fox is one...
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 23. Center Hill 9...
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
