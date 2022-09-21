Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, but I’d love some peanuts, and while you’re at why don’t you be a dear and buy me some Cracker Jacks? But don’t take me out to the ballgame; take me out to the crowd at the Pink Palace Crafts Fair instead. I don't care if I never get back. After all, the Pink Palace Crafts Fair has knocked it out of the park for 50(!) years.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO