Shane Goodrich and Alexandra Pichette Presented on MCLE Webinar, “Checklist for Involuntary Employee Separations”
BOSTON, MA—Morgan, Brown & Joy partners Shane Goodrich and Alexandra Pichette presented at the Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education’s (MCLE) program, “Checklist for Involuntary Employee Separations,” on September 22, 2022. Goodrich and Pichette provided valuable insight and expertise on how employers can best approach the challenges of...
Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Partners Honored Among Texas Top 100 List of Attorneys
DALLAS, TX—Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) is pleased to announce that four partners are among the state’s Top 100 list of attorneys in the 2022 edition of Texas Super Lawyers. Seven other firm attorneys have also been recognized for their work in Family Law. Name partners Keith...
Texas Super Lawyers 2022 Honors Chris Hamilton Among Top 100 Attorneys in North Texas
DALLAS, TX—The Texas Super Lawyers legal guide has again recognized Hamilton Wingo law firm partner Chris Hamilton among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth. In addition, the prestigious listing has honored firm partners Paul Wingo and Ray T. Khirallah, Jr. for their work with plaintiffs in personal injury disputes.
New Law Museum of Iowa Opens, Featuring Trial by Jury Artifacts
DES MOINES, IA—The Law Group of Iowa is happy to announce that the Law Museum of Iowa is now open!. The Law Museum of Iowa is one of only two law museums in the United States and the only one with a focus on the constitutional right to trial by jury. Housed within the courtroom at Law Group of Iowa, the museum exhibits include: antique legal documents featuring jury summonses, verdicts; juries and the judiciary in advertising; justice around the world (featuring legal pieces from over 30 countries); and the Polk County Courthouse (located in Des Moines, IA). The courtroom has a 3 judge bench, witness box, 12 jury chairs (sourced from an Iowa courthouse), an antique jury wheel, and even a steno machine.
