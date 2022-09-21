ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Sampson Sheriff Saga Continues

SAMPSON COUNTY – Wednesday morning saw a new battle waged in the current war regarding the fiscal support of the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff. During a “recessed” meeting (workshop) held by the Sampson County manager, assistant manager, director of human resources, director of finance and the board of commissioners, the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff was taken to task.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
cfcc.edu

Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals

September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a rough year at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). After months of complaints about long wait times in the Emergency Room, and patients having to wait days for a hospital bed if they needed to be admitted, some people’s worst fears were realized. A 77-year-old woman coded in the ER lobby, after waiting more than five hours to be seen. She died about two hours later.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Family Law
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
columbuscountynews.com

Miller Pleads to Killing Father

Isaac Miller pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday (today) in the shooting death of his father in 2019. Miller, 27, will serve 94 to 125 months (7.5 to 10.5) years in prison, according to the plea agreement reached this morning. He was charged with shooting and killing his father, Anthony Chestnut, in their Jackson Street home in December 2019. Miller told investigators that the killing was in self defense.
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy