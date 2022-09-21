Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs
Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
foxwilmington.com
“It’s symbolic:” Reactions after Wilmington City Council votes to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ sign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The “Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now” sign in downtown Wilmington will be removed by the end of the year after city council voted this week to take it down. The sign was originally approved by city council in 2020 in the...
jocoreport.com
Sampson Sheriff Saga Continues
SAMPSON COUNTY – Wednesday morning saw a new battle waged in the current war regarding the fiscal support of the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff. During a “recessed” meeting (workshop) held by the Sampson County manager, assistant manager, director of human resources, director of finance and the board of commissioners, the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff was taken to task.
cfcc.edu
Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals
September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
WECT
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a rough year at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). After months of complaints about long wait times in the Emergency Room, and patients having to wait days for a hospital bed if they needed to be admitted, some people’s worst fears were realized. A 77-year-old woman coded in the ER lobby, after waiting more than five hours to be seen. She died about two hours later.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
foxwilmington.com
Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – North Brunswick High School students were visited by former American Idol winner Ruben Stubbard during an assembly on Friday, September 23. Studdard is currently in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
columbuscountynews.com
Miller Pleads to Killing Father
Isaac Miller pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday (today) in the shooting death of his father in 2019. Miller, 27, will serve 94 to 125 months (7.5 to 10.5) years in prison, according to the plea agreement reached this morning. He was charged with shooting and killing his father, Anthony Chestnut, in their Jackson Street home in December 2019. Miller told investigators that the killing was in self defense.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
WECT
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WECT
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WECT
Chemours holds second info session, more than a hundred people show up in opposition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was one message outside Wednesday night’s info session in Leland as people were chanting “no more Chemours!” Inside, employees from Chemours explained that expanding production at their plant in Bladen County will not mean more contamination into the environment. “We are targeting...
