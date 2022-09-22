ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallin Holker to transfer from BYU

By Dana Greene
 2 days ago

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Tight end Dallin Holker has left the BYU football team and plans to transfer to another school when the portal opens in November.

The former Lehi High School star is reportedly unhappy with his usage this year, as the Cougars have gotten out to a 2-1 start.

Ironically, Holker is coming off his most productive game of the season, when he caught five passes for 38 yards in a 41-20 loss to Oregon last week.

But in his first two games of the year, Holker had just four catches for 48 yards.

“I love Dallin and I loved coaching him,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “I wish him the best. I was gutted. Was I surprised? Very.”

BYU tries to bounce back against Wyoming

Holker’s best season came as a freshman in 2018 when he had 19 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown. After serving a 2-year LDS Mission, Holker returned to catch 14 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown in 2021.

“It definitely caught most people by surprise, just because of the timing of it,” said running back Lopini Katoa. “But Dallin is a brother of mine, and whatever color of jersey he’s wearing in the future, I’ll support him and cheer him on.”

Holker and Isaac Rex were expected to form one of the most dangerous tight end combinations in the country this season. Holker was voted as an offensive co-captain at the beginning of the season.

Since he has only played in three games, Holker will retain this year of eligibility, and will still be able to enroll in a new school as a junior.

With Holker gone, Carter Wheat and Ethan Erickson could see more playing time behind Rex.

“I’m not worried about who’s happy, ever,” Roderick said. “My job is to beat Wyoming this week and to play with whoever is available, and we’ll go out there and put the best product on the field that we can.”

BYU hosts Wyoming on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

BYU to honor Wyoming’s ‘Black 14’ at Saturday’s game

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team will recognize two members of the “Black 14,” a group of former Wyoming players that were kicked off the team in 1969 for wanting to protest a Latter-day Saints Church policy that prohibited Black men from becoming priests. Black 14 members Mel Hamilton and John Griffin will serve […]
Morgan Scalley gets significant raise with new contract

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has received a significant raise, nearly two years after Scalley had his pay cut in half and a coach-in-waiting agreement rescinded after he admitted to using a racial slur in a text message. On March 1st Utah raised Scalley’s annual salary to $1.4 million […]
Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts

SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
Utah’s 30-year-old sophomore kicker

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team has been known to scour the globe for players. This year’s starting kicker hails from England, and it was better late than never. It all started at his wedding in England. Jordan Noyes’ wife’s cousin is married to former Utes kicker Matt Gay, who is […]
Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.

In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
BYU tries to bounce back against Wyoming

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After a scintillating 2-0 start with a win over a top-ten team, hopes were as high as they could be for the BYU football team. So a loss like the 41-20 beatdown at Oregon this past Saturday can be damaging. But the Cougars have to get past it as quickly […]
Utes ready to defend Pac-12 title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Having wrapped up non-conference play with a 2-1 record, the #13 Utah football team is ready to take on the Pac-12. The defending conference champs open Pac-12 play this Saturday against Arizona State. While the Utes have own two in a row, ASU is in turmoil. Head coach Herm […]
Utah shuts down San Diego State, 35-7

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It was the sweet taste of revenge. After last season’s heartbreaking triple-overtime loss to San Diego State, the University of Utah football came out and dominated the Aztecs Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 35-7 Cam Rising threw a career-high four touchdown passes, two to DeVaughn Vele, while the Utes […]
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse

KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
Jazz join in on Real Salt Lake’s practice

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – To help them prepare for their match against Atlas Thursday night, the Utah Jazz joined in on the Real Salt Lake’s practice today. Both teams are owned by Ryan Smith, who thought it would be a fun idea to get the guys together at America First Stadium. The gathering comes at […]
Jazz trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The overhaul of the Utah Jazz roster is apparently still ongoing. The Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. Bogdanovic is the third high-profile player traded away this offseason by the Jazz, who also parted with All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in […]
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
Weber State improves to 3-0 after 44-14 win over Utah Tech

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After one of its biggest wins in program history, the Weber State football team did not suffer a letdown against Utah Tech Saturday. The Wildcats racked up 623 yards and forced four turnovers, as Weber State rolled to a 44-14 win at Stewart Stadium. The 12th-ranked Wildcats, who shocked Utah […]
Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
Herrera scores wild goal in 2-1 exhibition loss to Atlas FC

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Despite a highlight-reel goal from 70 yards out by defender Aaron Herrera, a short-handed Real Salt Lake side fell 2-1 at home to Liga MX Champions Atlas FC in the final 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase contest of the year. With the loss, RSL falls to an all-time 3-7-4 record against Mexican visitors, including […]
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?

For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
