Bronx, NY

The Staten Island Advance

For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
Gothamist

NYC’s economy is growing. So why is Mayor Eric Adams bracing for a fiscal crisis?

Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19. Adams is bracing for a "financial typhoon" whose impact is impossible to predict. An array of uncertainties threaten to slow or thwart the ongoing recovery and drive up the city’s budget shortfalls in the coming years. [ more › ]
wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
laborpress.org

Union Workers Rally Outside Con Edison Headquarters in Protest Against Outsourcing

Dozens of CWA members along with labor leaders and politicians rallied on September 21st at 4 Irving Place in downtown Manhattan to protest Con Edison’s plan to drop unionized utility workers at the United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC). USIC is responsible for identifying electric and gas lines, water mains, and internet infrastructure prior to construction sites digging into NYC or Long Island streets. Local 1101 President Keith Purce said, “There could be a gas explosion, or an electrical outage, hospitals going out of power just because they wanted to hire cheap labor.”
Jeffrey Hammond
Andrew Cuomo
CBS New York

Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
PIX11

4 Manhattan nursing home deaths tied to Legionnaires’ disease, 1 under investigation

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Five Manhattan nursing home residents with Legionnaires’ disease have now died, health officials said Thursday. Four of the five deaths were either because of or a consequence of Legionnaires’ disease, officials said. The cause of one death remained under investigation Thursday. A DOH spokesperson previously noted all of the deceased […]
KISS 104.1

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
cityandstateny.com

Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone

The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
nygenome.org

Study Illuminates Precancerous “Clonal Outgrowth” in Blood Cells

NEW YORK, NY (September 22, 2022) — A common, spontaneous mutation in blood stem cells, which has been linked to higher risks of blood cancer and cardiovascular disease, may promote these diseases by altering the stem cells’ programming of gene activity and the mix of blood cells they produce, according to a study co-led by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian, the New York Genome Center, Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
