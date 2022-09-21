Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
New York Department of Education Finds Alarming Number of Corporal Punishment Instances
According to a report by Emilie Munson, Joshua Solomon and Matt Rocheleau of The Times-Union, the New York State Department of Education has found an alarming number of corporal punishment instances in New York schools. According to the report, the Education Department received nearly 18,000 complaints of corporal punishments in...
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
nypressnews.com
Migrant suicide at Queens homeless shelter points to profound shortfall in mental health services: “The American dream … becomes a nightmare.”
The recent suicide of a Colombian migrant at a Queens homeless shelter touched a nerve for Maria — a migrant herself who struggled with emotional trauma. Maria had been in the U.S. for months, awaiting the results of her interview for political asylum status, when her thoughts turned dark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC officials appeal judge's ruling to reinstate unvaccinated police officers
The New York Supreme Court Building in Lower Manhattan. City officials immediately appealed a New York State Supreme Court judge's ruling on Friday ordering that police officers terminated for not complying with vaccine mandates be reinstated. [ more › ]
NYC’s economy is growing. So why is Mayor Eric Adams bracing for a fiscal crisis?
Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19. Adams is bracing for a "financial typhoon" whose impact is impossible to predict. An array of uncertainties threaten to slow or thwart the ongoing recovery and drive up the city’s budget shortfalls in the coming years. [ more › ]
wbgo.org
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
laborpress.org
Union Workers Rally Outside Con Edison Headquarters in Protest Against Outsourcing
Dozens of CWA members along with labor leaders and politicians rallied on September 21st at 4 Irving Place in downtown Manhattan to protest Con Edison’s plan to drop unionized utility workers at the United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC). USIC is responsible for identifying electric and gas lines, water mains, and internet infrastructure prior to construction sites digging into NYC or Long Island streets. Local 1101 President Keith Purce said, “There could be a gas explosion, or an electrical outage, hospitals going out of power just because they wanted to hire cheap labor.”
RELATED PEOPLE
talkofthesound.com
Westchester EMS Provider Hacked in One of the Largest U.S. Healthcare Ransomware Attacks of 2022
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — The HIVE ransomware group has taken credit for a data breach of Empress EMS based in the City of Yonkers, NY and owned by PatientCare EMS Solutions, based in Tyler, TX. PatientCare EMS Solutions is portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT.
5 deaths in Manhattan nursing home possibly linked to Legionnaires
Officials have been investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires at the Amsterdam Nursing Home in Morningside Heights.
New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath
A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Manhattan nursing home deaths tied to Legionnaires’ disease, 1 under investigation
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Five Manhattan nursing home residents with Legionnaires’ disease have now died, health officials said Thursday. Four of the five deaths were either because of or a consequence of Legionnaires’ disease, officials said. The cause of one death remained under investigation Thursday. A DOH spokesperson previously noted all of the deceased […]
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
Centre Daily
He had a heart attack at work, then the New York security firm fired him, feds say
After suffering a heart attack at work, a 57-year-old employee at a security company in New York says he was discriminated against, and now the federal government is suing his employer for disability and age discrimination. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, Sept. 22, alleges an employee at Maximum Security NYC,...
Rapes are up in New York City. Training on how to treat victims, way down.
New York City police officers walk to their patrol cars. This comes as the Department of Justice has launched in investigation into the NYPD Special Victims Unit. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
This New York Town Ranks Among Best Places In U.S. to See Fall Foliage!
The Fall foliage season is about to increase the amount of distracted driving around the Capital Region. As of today you might see a tree or two around the neighborhood but we are still a couple of weeks away from colors really starting to pop around New York State. Where...
nygenome.org
Study Illuminates Precancerous “Clonal Outgrowth” in Blood Cells
NEW YORK, NY (September 22, 2022) — A common, spontaneous mutation in blood stem cells, which has been linked to higher risks of blood cancer and cardiovascular disease, may promote these diseases by altering the stem cells’ programming of gene activity and the mix of blood cells they produce, according to a study co-led by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian, the New York Genome Center, Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Comments / 4