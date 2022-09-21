Read full article on original website
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management
Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department July 27...
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again
Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair
Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
Letter to the editor: Bakersfield lost a great man
Bakersfield lost a great man last weekend and he will be missed by many. Majid (Mo) Mojibi was a well-respected family man, businessman and philanthropist. He and his family have made enormous contributions to our local community over the past 40-plus years and his legacy will remain for years to come.
City diverts Measure N money to DA’s office to prosecute city municipal code violations
The city of Bakersfield will pay the Kern County District Attorney’s Office $300,000 to supplement prosecutors’ salaries when they prosecute violations of city ordinances as funds from Measure N have ballooned since its approval in 2018. City Council members add to the municipal code by approving ordinances in...
Letter to the editor: Putting Kern on 'COPS' is not a good idea
What a brilliant sheriff and Board of Supervisors we have that they gave their blessing to partnering with the Fox series “COPS.” Why do you think Fox chose Kern County as their shooting location if not because we have one of the highest crime and murder and rates in the country, as well as a DOJ judgment against us identifying us as having the worst use of force reputation in the state?
Delano CDCR employee wins top state department honor, lauded for 'great bravery'
North Kern State Prison Officer David Tapia saw a situation go from bad to worse Aug. 31, 2021, when he witnessed a man lob softball-sized rocks at the glass windows of Delano’s Department of Human Services building. Emergency dispatchers put Tapia on hold when he called to report the...
Bakersfield ag automation company wins investments, industry attention
Harvesting table grapes has always required hard work by skilled laborers toiling in tough conditions. But their tasks are getting easier, thanks to a Bakersfield ag-tech company on the leading edge of farm work automation. Vinergy has developed and continues to build upon zero-emission vehicles that guide themselves among tight...
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
Social media reports of drug overdose at NHS prompt parent complaint, district investigation
Several social media posts about potential drug overdoses at North High School prompted the Kern High School District to say it was investigating those incidents Friday. Residents began posting stories on Facebook about their children overdosing Thursday, including Sasha Owens, whose two children were taken to the emergency room after, she said, they had an adverse reaction to eating foods passed around by students.
Bakersfield High basketball standout Hayden remembered as tough, on and off the court, with a big heart
Armed with a dynamic personality, an infectious smile and a competitive spirit, Erica Hayden left a lasting impression on virtually everyone she came in contact with. She was a natural leader. She was loyal and selfless, someone her family, friends and teammates had grown to trust. She could be headstrong and liked to have a good time, often deflecting more serious topics with a dismissive look or lighthearted comment.
Funeral services for Sept. 25, 2022
Evelyn “LaVerne” Hiebert, 87, Shafter, Sept. 22. Memorial service to be held at The Bridge Bible Church on Oct. 1, beginning at 11 a.m. Peters Funeral Home.
SNAP! — Classic Car Show
The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee held a Classic Car Show fundraiser Sept. 4 at Speakeasy Bar & Grill to benefit the project. Dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor were on display.
