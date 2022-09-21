Read full article on original website
centralgatech.edu
Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State
– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
wfxg.com
Savannah River Ecology Lab hosts spooky, educational forest tours
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This spooky season, the Savannah River Ecology Lab Conference Center is inviting parents and children out for a free Spooky Forest Tour. The Ecology Lab has planned Halloween-themed games and educational activities throughout the evening. Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag.
‘Our purpose is to feed the human spirit’: Kroger rounds-up for Golden Harvest Food Bank
It’s Hunger Action Day here in Augusta, and across the rest of the nation.
The Post and Courier
Second Baptist Church of Aiken: Family, friends celebrate Rev. Doug Slaughter
The Rev. Doug Slaughter, Second Baptist Church of Aiken's senior pastor, got a major surprise for his 65th birthday, with a party being held in his honor Sept. 4 at Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center. The Virginia native came on board with Second Baptist on the first Sunday of September in 1993.
WRDW-TV
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a week ago Saturday that Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at Josey High School and the previous day at Laney High School. This prompted the Richmond County School Board to almost cancel tailgates and homecoming parades entirely. That motion...
WRDW-TV
Pastors, residents pray, call for action against violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some members of the community are working to get to the root of the violence happening in Augusta, and on Wednesday they offered a prayerful response. But along with prayers, people are ready for action and for someone to do something. Their call for action comes...
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects
Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
WRDW-TV
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
Doctors have new advice about melatonin and children as overdoses rise
ATLANTA — Doctors are providing new advice to parents considering giving melatonin to children to help them sleep. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine now suggests parents seek medical advice before giving melatonin to children. The Academy suggests parents treat melatonin like other medications and keep it out of...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
WRDW-TV
Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touch
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact in any way with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service
Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
North Augusta Regional Materials Recovery Processing building one step closer
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Soon, North Augusta will have a new Regional Materials Recovery Processing facility. A fire broke out at the location on Thanksgiving 2021. “It was almost a total loss of the materials recycling facility and most of the contents as well,” North Augusta Assistant City Administrator Rachelle Moody told NewsChannel 6’s […]
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Plans for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a long history as a military town. But sometimes we forget about the people in charge of the massive army post. Brigadier General Paul Stanton is the commanding general of Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of Excellence, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about the Cyber Center.
WRDW-TV
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ironman triathlon is over now, but it’s one of the events competitors and spectators look forward to. Downtown Augusta transformed as over 2,000 athletes swam, biked and hit the pavement Sunday. The sun wasn’t even fully out as athletes from 33 countries started their...
CBS 46
Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
WRDW-TV
A look inside Georgia’s 1st robotic dairy farm – here in the CSRA
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Milking the cows is going high-tech. Hillcrest Farms in McDuffie County is using robots on its dairy farm. Here’s how it’s working and why they decided to go the robot way. Mark Rodgers runs Georgia’s first robotic dairy farm. “We looked at going...
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Experience Wagener, Salley, Perry
Situated on the land that once comprised the farm of Eldridge Gunter, the town of Wagener grew when the Southern Railroad built a line through Batesburg in 1887. A small community of just over 600, Wagener has a museum that documents the development of the community, with artifacts from former residents. Wagener is also home to South Carolina’s Conestoga Wagon, South Carolina’s Bicentennial Wagon Train wagon from the celebration held in 1976. The town is still home for many successful family-owned farms.
