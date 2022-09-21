ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Delinquencies Still Well Below Pre-Pandemic Levels—When Will That Change?

Black Knight Inc. has released a “first look” the latest iteration of its Mortgage Monitor Report for August 2022, which looks at delinquency and foreclosure rates across the U.S. According to Black Knight, the national delinquency rate fell to 2.79% in August. The delinquency rate was 2.89% in July, 2.84% in June, 2.75% in …
ECONOMY
Tumultuous Economic Conditions on Horizon After Recent Fed Move

According to new research from Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group (ESR), the housing market is expected to further cool as mortgage rates continue to rise and continues to predict an official recession conditions in 2023. According to the ESR, economic growth is projected to resume in the second half of 2022, but the …
REAL ESTATE
Redfin: 60k+ Buyers Cancelled Contracts in August

In another new sign of the times, roughly 64,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in August 2022 according to Redfin, a number equal to 15.2% of all homes that went under contract that month. To put it another way, that number is up 12.1% from a year ago. The percentage of backouts has now hovered around …
REAL ESTATE
HUD Issues 19,000-Plus Housing Vouchers

Marking the most expansive allocation of flexible rental assistance in nearly 20 years, HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge has delivered more than 19,000 new Housing Choice Vouchers nationwide. The post HUD Issues 19,000-Plus Housing Vouchers appeared first on theMReport.com.
POLITICS
Once Upon a Time… A Housing Fairy Tale

This article was originally published in the latest edition of the Fall 2022 Appraisal Buzz Magazine!. To receive this subscription directly, click here. Once upon a time, there was a rich nation which valued many things. There were many owners and “wannabe” owners. The owners wanted to be richer and the wannabes wanted to be like the owners. They all liked value. Some people even became “valuers of things.” They claimed to know value.
REAL ESTATE

