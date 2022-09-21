A Bloomfield Township home was broken into recently, leading to the arrest of four people — including one who reportedly brought along his 2-year-old child, police said. The homeowner, who was out of the country at the time, contacted police after security cameras near his front door and backyard showed suspicious people on his property. The suspects managed to flee the scene, evading police until the vehicle they were in ended up against a fence following a pursuit by officers in Troy, police said.

2 DAYS AGO