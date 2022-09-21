Read full article on original website
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death
A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Dearborn Press & Guide
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house in Dearborn Heights
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tara Grant’s family returning to Macomb County 15 years after her murder
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Tara Grant’s family is returning to Macomb County Saturday, fifteen years after her brutal murder. Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara’s Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims. Grant was a loving wife and mother who was murdered by...
Redford man dies in crash on I-75 despite CPR efforts from bystander
A 27-year-old Redford man has died after crashing into a bridge embankment on a Detroit freeway early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police officials say a bystander was performing CPR when troopers arrived.
Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights
The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24).
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident. Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
The Oakland Press
4 face charges for home invasion; police say suspect had toddler with him
A Bloomfield Township home was broken into recently, leading to the arrest of four people — including one who reportedly brought along his 2-year-old child, police said. The homeowner, who was out of the country at the time, contacted police after security cameras near his front door and backyard showed suspicious people on his property. The suspects managed to flee the scene, evading police until the vehicle they were in ended up against a fence following a pursuit by officers in Troy, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 coordinate break-in at Bloomfield Township home, flee police with 2-year-old in van, officials say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested for coordinating a break-in at a Bloomfield Township home, stealing medication and key fobs, and fleeing police with a 2-year-old girl and multiple guns inside their van, officials said. Van flees scene of break-in Bloomfield Township police were called around 11:20...
Local mom: 5-year-old's school bus drops him off over an hour late
Jasmine Bell lives in Pontiac and works as a pizza delivery driver. The 32-year-old has six kids, one of them is Amari, who was diagnosed with autism last year.
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills man guilty for mother's murder when he was 16 sentenced to 35-60 years
An Oakland County judge sentenced Muhammad Al-Tantawi, a 21-year-old from Farmington Hills convicted of murdering his mother, to 35-60 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday. The roughly five years he's already spent in jail will count toward his sentence. Nada Huranieh, Al-Tantawi's mother, was 35 when she died in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sister has remarkable message after brother’s sentencing for mother’s 2017 murder in Farmington Hills
DETROIT – There was a lot of tension in an Oakland County courtroom after a Farmington Hills man was sentenced to 35-60 years for murdering his mother in 2017. Police found Nada Huranieh, 35, at her home, and prosecutors say her then 16-year-old son suffocated her, threw her body out of a second-floor window, and then staged the scene to make it look like an accident.
Police: Man dies after being struck by Amtrak Train in Birmingham
Birmingham police confirmed to 7 Action News that a man died after being hit by a train there today.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 children charged as adults after 14-year-old fatally stabbed near Fraser schools
FRASER, Mich. – Three children have been charged as adults after one teenager was fatally stabbed and two were injured in Fraser. According to officials, all three victims were taken to a local hospital when police got to the scene. The 14-year-old died from his injuries. The stabbing occurred...
Teen attacked by woman carrying 'machete-style weapon' in Mt. Clemens
A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by a woman carrying a “machete-style weapon” in Mt. Clemens.
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
