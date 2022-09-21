ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Law & Crime

‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death

A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

4 face charges for home invasion; police say suspect had toddler with him

A Bloomfield Township home was broken into recently, leading to the arrest of four people — including one who reportedly brought along his 2-year-old child, police said. The homeowner, who was out of the country at the time, contacted police after security cameras near his front door and backyard showed suspicious people on his property. The suspects managed to flee the scene, evading police until the vehicle they were in ended up against a fence following a pursuit by officers in Troy, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sister has remarkable message after brother’s sentencing for mother’s 2017 murder in Farmington Hills

DETROIT – There was a lot of tension in an Oakland County courtroom after a Farmington Hills man was sentenced to 35-60 years for murdering his mother in 2017. Police found Nada Huranieh, 35, at her home, and prosecutors say her then 16-year-old son suffocated her, threw her body out of a second-floor window, and then staged the scene to make it look like an accident.
truecrimedaily

3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

