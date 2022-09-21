Read full article on original website
GCYAA’s Fall Fundraiser Is This Weekend In Jefferson
A local nonprofit organization is hosting a weekend fundraiser in Jefferson to help get kids active in youth sports. The Greene County Youth Athletic Association (GCYAA) is hosting a football scrimmage as part of their fall fundraiser. Travis Warnke, President of the GCYAA, says the event is on Saturday at Linduska Field in Jefferson, and gates open at 5:30 p.m. Warnke adds they have plenty planned for Saturday night.
Local Banks Band Together to Support Speculative Home Construction In Carroll
Local banks are banding together in a new initiative that aims to make residential construction in Carroll even more attractive for contractors. Five community banks, including Availa Bank, Commercial Savings Bank, Iowa Savings Bank, United Bank of Iowa, and Westside State Bank, are partnering to create the Speculative Home Construction Loan Assistance Program. The premise is simple. Build a speculative home in Carroll, and local banks will make interest payments for the contractor for up to six months if the structure is not sold within six months of being listed. Carroll Mayor Mark Beardmore says, “The City of Carroll has developed a number of programs to help encourage new housing in Carroll, including the $20,000 infill housing program and the residential tax abatement that provides another $5,300 in property tax savings for new homes over five years. The lack of housing in Carroll is known throughout the community and the commitment being announced by the five community banks in their Speculative Home Construction Loan Assistance Program is a great private partnership to address the housing need in Carroll.” Leaders from the participating banks note the community’s housing shortage is apparent, and they are committed to the ongoing efforts to approach the issue in the community. For more information on this program, contact Carroll City Hall at 712-775-7505 or one of the participating banks.
Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Unveils New Logo
About a month after rebranding Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) to Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP), local economic leaders have unveiled updates to the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s logo. The organization’s new emblem features a stylized “C” in the same blue and green tones as the CCGP’s new motif. According to Chamber staff, the logo is a dimensional design signifying the connection between the community and its businesses. Chamber Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler says, “I didn’t see us rebranding with new logos and colors when I started in this position just seven months ago. It took some time, and there were several meetings with the Executive Board, staff, and others with knowledge in the field.” Chamber President Lori Greteman says, “We’re excited about the new logo, a fresh and crisp look better reflecting the welcoming and caring people of Carroll.” While their logos may have changed, CCGP and Chamber staff focus on supporting and expanding the local business environment.
Carroll Animal Rescue Hosting Drive-Thru Dinner Fundraiser Monday At St. John Lutheran Church
The Animal Rescue of Carroll’s next fundraiser is coming up on Monday, and organizers are inviting residents and supporters to join them for dinner for a freewill donation. According to Karen Schouten, a volunteer with Animal Rescue, they are hosting a drive-thru dinner on Monday, Sept. 26 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll.
Ronald Juergens of Scranton
Ronald Dean Juergens, age 91, of Scranton, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, IA. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Scranton from 1- 3 P.M. followed by a private family graveside service at the Scranton Township Cemetery.
Gregory Perrien of Altoona formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
Carroll County Supervisors Set Oct. 10 Public Hearing Date For First Budget Amendment Of FY23
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing for their Oct. 10 meeting as they prepare to move forward with their first budget amendment for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. Carroll County Auditor Kourtney Payer says the proposed amendment includes various budgetary adjustments, including updates to the county’s estimated FY23 revenues.
Patrick Murray of Carroll
Patrick Murray, 85, of Carroll passed away Friday September 23rd at the St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll surrounded by his. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II. Parish in Carroll. The...
The City Of Lake View Has Entered Into A New Garbage And Recycling Contract
Lake View City Officials announce that changes are coming to residents’ garbage collection. The City of Lake View has entered into a new garbage and recycling collection contract with Rudd Sanitation. The transition goes into effect on December 1, and the City of Lake View garbage bags will not be required. Residents will be able to set out up to three 30-gallon bags or cans at each stop. The base fee for services on the resident’s monthly bill will increase to $19.50 per month when the change goes into effect. For more information, individuals can contact City Hall at 712-657-2634.
Two New Stop Signs Coming To Lake City
The Lake City Council has approved the request by a resident to add a stop sign by Superior and St. Clair Streets. City officials say they were approached a month ago to add the stop signs. The council concluded they would honor the request by putting up two signs on the east and west road, St Clair Street. City officials added they would find a DOT tracking or monitoring system to gauge how bad traffic really is. The city has extra signs, so they will not need to purchase new ones. For more information on the latest stop signs, individuals can contact Lake City Hall at 712-640-6401.
Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty
A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
One Vehicle Disabled In Sunday Accident On Hwy 71 In Carroll
One vehicle was disabled, but no injuries were reported as a result of a two-vehicle crash last (Sunday) night in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 19th Street at approximately 8:53 p.m. Their initial investigation determined a 2016 Honda Pilot, operated by 63-year-old Gregory Kustra of Carroll, was traveling southbound on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn. During the maneuver, Kustra struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 17-year-old Mya Eckert of Auburn. The Eckert sedan sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Kusta was cited for failure to maintain control.
Burglary Investigation Leads To Drug Charges For Two Jamaica Residents
A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office investigation into alleged burglaries in the area has led to drug charges for two Jamaica residents. According to law enforcement, deputies executed a search warrant last week at a home owned by 42-year-old Tony Owens in the 600 block of 1st Avenue in Jamaica. Owens and 43-year-old Carly Hubby, also of Jamaica, were present at the residence when the warrant was served. According to law enforcement, narcotics and drug-related materials were located, and authorities obtained a second warrant. Owens was taken into custody and charged with third-offense possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, fourth-degree theft, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass, serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Hubby is charged with third-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say additional charges are pending following the completion of their investigation into recent burglaries in and around Jamaica.
Road Construction Set To Get Underway In Audubon County Next Week
Audubon County Residents are advised to use alternate travel routes for a road construction project slated to start next week. Construction will begin on Thursday, September 29, and is expected to wrap up on Monday, October 31. Work will be done on Lark Avenue between 170th street, and the intersection of Lark Ave. and Mockingbird Ave. will be close to traffic. The road will remain closed until realignment with the new bridge is completed. Residential access along this stretch will come from the east. Individuals wanting more information are asked to contact the Audubon County Road department. Those contact points can be found included with this story on our website.
