Annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival begins this weekend in Belton
BELTON, Texas — Fire up those griddles, because it is time once again for Belton's annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival. The City of Belton is partnering with H-E-B for the annual festival, which will take place this weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The festival will take place right in the heart of downtown Belton near the Historic Bell County Courthouse.
Pet of the Week: September 23, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you are interested in adopting the University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 23, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
Gumbo cookoff among Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 invite the public to a cookoff here in Killeen this Saturday.
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
Waco's The Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry talks community, compassion in new podcast
WACO, Texas — The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is a food pantry that delivers groceries and in their words, blessings to thousands of seniors and families twice a month. The pantries' recent podcast episodes produced by Waco Built give an inside look into the stories and perspectives of the lives of those who deliver and receive services from the pantry.
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut
"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a new beginning for Hidden Gem Family Center. The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to open its first physical location in downtown Gatesville. “We offer anything to families in crisis…whatever that may be,” executive director Jennifer Featherston said. Whether that’s...
You Can Now Shop Joanna Gaines’ Antique Collection at Magnolia Silos
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Waco, Temple police gear up for National Night Out
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — National Night Out is coming up and it is one of the yearly celebrations that police departments across Central Texas use to get to know their community. “It’s just an opportunity for public safety professionals to meet the citizens, talk about maybe concerns that may be taking place and for […]
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
