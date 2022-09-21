ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCEN

Annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival begins this weekend in Belton

BELTON, Texas — Fire up those griddles, because it is time once again for Belton's annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival. The City of Belton is partnering with H-E-B for the annual festival, which will take place this weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The festival will take place right in the heart of downtown Belton near the Historic Bell County Courthouse.
KWTX

Pet of the Week: September 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you are interested in adopting the University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 23, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
myfoxzone.com

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KCEN

Waco's The Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry talks community, compassion in new podcast

WACO, Texas — The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is a food pantry that delivers groceries and in their words, blessings to thousands of seniors and families twice a month. The pantries' recent podcast episodes produced by Waco Built give an inside look into the stories and perspectives of the lives of those who deliver and receive services from the pantry.
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
WacoTrib.com

The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut

"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
KWTX

Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
US105

Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School

Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
