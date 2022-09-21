ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Thousands march to demand justice for Mexico's missing students

Thousands of Mexicans marched on Monday demanding justice on the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students, after investigators branded the atrocity a "state crime" involving the military and other institutions. Last month, a truth commission tasked by Lopez Obrador's government to investigate the atrocity declared the case a "state crime" involving agents of various institutions.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy