Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Filming to continue next week at local beach for “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced on Wednesday that the new Amazon streaming series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, will resume filming in the southern area of Kure Beach next week. The filming schedule is set for Wednesday, Sept. 28 with approved weather...
The State Port Pilot
Cougars fall to Topsail in conference opener
Topsail returned an intercepted pass for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left and held on to beat the South Brunswick Cougars 36-34 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium. After the score, which gave the Pirates a 36-27 lead, South began its...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s ‘Savorez’ named top brunch spot in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone has their favorite eating spot around the Cape Fear, but a local brunch location has received top honors in a recent Yelp post. The post listed the top-reviewed brunch spot in every state around the country. For North Carolina, the number one reviewed brunch...
cfcc.edu
Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals
September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle for second straight day in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A day after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Beach, another person has been struck. This time the incident occurred just before lunchtime, taking place around 11:00 am Thursday near Harper Ave. and N. Lake Park Blvd. Only minor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
crbjbizwire.com
Shannon French Named Agency Supervisory Officer
Shannon is the Agency Supervisory Officer for MassMutual South Carolina. A native of Lumberton, North Carolina, she is a graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Appalachian State University. She holds an Associate Degree in Litigation Support Studies. Prior to joining MassMutual SC, Shannon was a senior paralegal in the Mass Torts Division of Motley Rice LLC. She is married to Brad and has a stepson, Noah (13), and two children, Rawley (13) and Decker (8). The family lives in Mount Pleasant.
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus County Schools hires, reassigns staff
After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbus County Board of Education, the board unanimously approved personnel moves proposed by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Lexeigh Bennett, elementary teacher/West Columbus School; Shayla Benson, part-time Child Nutrition worker and bus driver/Nakina Middle; Sarita Bowen, PreK teacher...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Some new things are cooking up at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you like to cook or have an interest in the food business, you can follow your passion at The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach. It’s a new program that’s offered at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College. You can explore diversified cuisines, cultures,...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: eyeing T.S. Ian, heavy surf & rips locally from Fiona w/ temps growing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Following the passage of a cold front into Friday morning, you will want to have a sweatshirt ready to go the next couple of mornings for brisk temperatures in the 50s and 60s first thing in the morning with 70s and 80s by the afternoon!
foxwilmington.com
Policy changes for CFCC’s marine technology program leaves students in rough waters after two key employees resign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After a recent change to CFCC’s compensatory leave policy for the marine technology department, two employees with the program resigned. One of them, the captain of the research vessel, Cape Hatteras. About a week after the policy changed, it was reversed but the employees...
The State Port Pilot
Cougar Country Disc Golf Course
It's the grand reopening of the Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes on Sept. 17, 2022, located at the BSL Community Center on Leeds Road. Also a flyover of hole No. 10 and guest speakers for the occasion.
The State Port Pilot
Renovated Lakes disc golf facility back on course
The renovated Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes was officially opened to the public Saturday. BSL Parks & Recreation Director Chris Sims welcomed disc golfers in a two-hour grand-reopening ceremony. She thanked those who helped with the renovation. She also thanked the many sponsors.
WECT
Brunswick Co. announces voting location changes for Leland, Frying Pan precincts
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections has announced that voting locations have been relocated for the Frying Pan and Leland precincts. Per the announcement, the voting location for the Frying Pan precinct is now the Shallotte Point Volunteer Fire Department at 4126 Pigott Road SW, Shallotte, NC 28470.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
North Carolina woman drowns in South Carolina pool, coroner’s office says
A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office in South Carolina.
Comments / 0