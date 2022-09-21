ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The State Port Pilot

Cougars fall to Topsail in conference opener

Topsail returned an intercepted pass for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left and held on to beat the South Brunswick Cougars 36-34 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium. After the score, which gave the Pirates a 36-27 lead, South began its...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s ‘Savorez’ named top brunch spot in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone has their favorite eating spot around the Cape Fear, but a local brunch location has received top honors in a recent Yelp post. The post listed the top-reviewed brunch spot in every state around the country. For North Carolina, the number one reviewed brunch...
WILMINGTON, NC
cfcc.edu

Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals

September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Brunswick, NC
City
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Dance#Ne Brunswick Town#Topsail#Boiling#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool
crbjbizwire.com

Shannon French Named Agency Supervisory Officer

Shannon is the Agency Supervisory Officer for MassMutual South Carolina. A native of Lumberton, North Carolina, she is a graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Appalachian State University. She holds an Associate Degree in Litigation Support Studies. Prior to joining MassMutual SC, Shannon was a senior paralegal in the Mass Torts Division of Motley Rice LLC. She is married to Brad and has a stepson, Noah (13), and two children, Rawley (13) and Decker (8). The family lives in Mount Pleasant.
LUMBERTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Columbus County Schools hires, reassigns staff

After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbus County Board of Education, the board unanimously approved personnel moves proposed by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Lexeigh Bennett, elementary teacher/West Columbus School; Shayla Benson, part-time Child Nutrition worker and bus driver/Nakina Middle; Sarita Bowen, PreK teacher...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The State Port Pilot

Cougar Country Disc Golf Course

It's the grand reopening of the Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes on Sept. 17, 2022, located at the BSL Community Center on Leeds Road. Also a flyover of hole No. 10 and guest speakers for the occasion.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
The State Port Pilot

Renovated Lakes disc golf facility back on course

The renovated Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes was officially opened to the public Saturday. BSL Parks & Recreation Director Chris Sims welcomed disc golfers in a two-hour grand-reopening ceremony. She thanked those who helped with the renovation. She also thanked the many sponsors.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy