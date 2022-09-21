Read full article on original website
Related
Boston
Mac Jones laughs, tells reporters to ask Bill Belichick about his injury instead
"He likes those questions," Jones said with a laugh. Mac Jones didn’t say much about his injured ankle Monday afternoon. Instead, he had a laugh while telling reporters to ask head coach Bill Belichick instead. “He likes to answer those questions,” Jones said with a laugh. “You can ask...
NFL・
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?
The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 4...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett involved in one-car accident, but has no life-threatening injuries
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident Monday and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0