Iowa City, IA

iowa.media

Cedar Rapids woman arrested after perjuring herself during trial

A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly perjured herself when getting selected as a juror for a trial of a known associate has been arrested. On August 23rd of this year, Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks notified him that one of the jurors, 23-year-old Nakia Long, was an associate of the man on trial.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

IC man accused of repeatedly beating victim over the head with a coffee mug

An Iowa City man is accused of beating another man over the head with a coffee mug, causing an injury. Iowa City Police were called to the Aber Avenue apartment of 44-year-old Mohmmaddin Tahir just before 4:15 Saturday afternoon. The alleged victim and a witness reported that Tahir had been arguing with the man about groceries when Tahir grabbed as glass mug and began repeatedly striking the other man over the head while shouting, “I will kill you.” Arriving officers found the man with a large gash on his head that was bleeding heavily.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Iowa City South District names executive director

The new taxing district on Iowa City’s south side has named its first executive director, and she’s a known advocate for the area. The Gazette reports that South District resident Angie Jordan will start in the position next month. Jordan is president and co-founder of the South District...
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Transient fined after pouring shots of whiskey into cups of pedestrians outside Shelter House

A local transient has been fined after police say he was caught pouring shots of whiskey into the cups of passing pedestrians outside Shelter House. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue facility just after 7:15 Tuesday night for a trespassing compliant. Arriving officers say they observed 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales standing on the sidewalk pouring shots of Jack Daniel Tennessee Honey into the cups of passersby.
IOWA CITY, IA
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

ICPD investigating report of subject armed with a knife making threats

Iowa City Police are investigating a report of a subject with a knife threatening people. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, officers were called to the Augusta Apartments on South Gilbert Street just before 3:15 Sunday morning for a subject threatening people with a knife. No description of the suspect was given, and no other details have been released.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Iowa 27, Rutgers 10: Knights End

Well, that was definitely a… football game? Yes. Yes, it was. A frankly pretty ordinary football game, one that Iowa won by the comfortable score of 27-10. Look, we were promised the Sickos Game of the Week. We were sold on this game as the greatest punting showdown of the week year century. (We partook in some of that hype, as well.) But both offenses actually moved the ball (at times) in this game; there were only 10 total punts in this game. Tory Taylor was credited with only five punts in this game, a new season-low! (One of Iowa’s punts was credited as a “team” punt in the box score; that might have been the one that was partially blocked by Rutgers.)
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Johnson County poll workers to get raise

Johnson County poll workers will get paid $2 more than they were last election. Iowa.Media reports that the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the bump in pay for the local election workers. They’ll now make $16.50 an hour. County auditor Travis Weipert applauded the move, saying it was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Iowa Volleyball vs #11 Purdue LIVE On ESPN Sunday (Today!)

College sports that aren’t basketball or football rarely get time on national networks like ESPN, even more rarely when it comes to women’s sports. It’s a flaw in the college model that allows some of the best athletes and most exciting sports to go essentially uncovered, but this weekend ESPN is broadcasting the Iowa-Purdue volleyball match. Coach Barnes himself took to social media to circle the wagons for the upcoming match.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Community Policy