Well, that was definitely a… football game? Yes. Yes, it was. A frankly pretty ordinary football game, one that Iowa won by the comfortable score of 27-10. Look, we were promised the Sickos Game of the Week. We were sold on this game as the greatest punting showdown of the week year century. (We partook in some of that hype, as well.) But both offenses actually moved the ball (at times) in this game; there were only 10 total punts in this game. Tory Taylor was credited with only five punts in this game, a new season-low! (One of Iowa’s punts was credited as a “team” punt in the box score; that might have been the one that was partially blocked by Rutgers.)

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO