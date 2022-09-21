Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord’s plans for $19 million in federal relief funds
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 24, 2022) — The City Council is expected to allocate $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Sept. 27 meeting. According to the staff report, the Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister is making the following recommendations to the full council for approval:
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
antiochonthemove.com
East Contra Costa Hiring & Resources Event
Check this page often for new information, especially an updated list of employers. Bring resumes & be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. This event will max out at 300 attendees. Register early! Companies onsite: About this event. Employers: Amazon, BART, Behavior Treatment Analysis, Caltrans, Carlton Senior Living, Chevron Stations Inc, City...
sfstandard.com
What’s Really Behind the Mayor’s Spat With Her Appointee? Influence Over SFPD’s Future Leadership
When one of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees crossed her last week, she publicly lashed out at him for failing to help elect a Police Commission leader who could be a voice for the Chinese community. But privately, she seemed more concerned about another issue entirely. In a phone...
Kirker Pass Road could receive partial name change after some Concord residents object
Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday. The county’s Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg...
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
Oakland mayoral candidate gets endorsements from current mayor, other Bay Area mayors
City Councilmember Loren Taylor has now been endorsed by not only the current mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, but also the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed and Mayor of San Jose Sam Liccardo.
beniciaindependent.com
Seenos, Grayson, Concord Police join with Christian Nationalist PAC to support Concord Council candidate
Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate. IndyBay.org, Open-Publishing Newswire, by News You Can Use, September 23, 2022. The Concord Police Officer’s Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord’s fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month’s Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney’s Association. Ring said “I am the candidate of law and order.” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs.
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
eastcountytoday.net
Two Educators Named Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year
WALNUT CREEK, CA—County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey announced that teachers Chavonta Edington of Diablo Vista Middle School (San Ramon Valley Unified School District) and Natasha Paul of Mt. Diablo High School (Mt. Diablo Unified School District) were named the 2022-2023 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year. The...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling
OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
KCRA.com
Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor
Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
NBC Bay Area
Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment
A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
33 cited, one arrested during Berkeley pedestrian safety operation
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued 33 citations and made one arrest during a pedestrian safety operation on Thursday. The 33 drivers were cited for violations such as driver failure to yield to pedestrian, failure to use hands free, and seatbelt violation. Other violations included failing to stop at a stop sign, […]
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
San Joaquin County Sheriff concerned about Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are sounding the alarm as thousands of affiliates of an infamous motorcycle club are coming to Stockton. “There is a long history of these types of gatherings resulting in shootings, stabbings and homicides,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow. The gathering is […]
