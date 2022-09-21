ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord’s plans for $19 million in federal relief funds

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 24, 2022) — The City Council is expected to allocate $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Sept. 27 meeting. According to the staff report, the Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister is making the following recommendations to the full council for approval:
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
antiochonthemove.com

East Contra Costa Hiring & Resources Event

Check this page often for new information, especially an updated list of employers. Bring resumes & be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. This event will max out at 300 attendees. Register early! Companies onsite: About this event. Employers: Amazon, BART, Behavior Treatment Analysis, Caltrans, Carlton Senior Living, Chevron Stations Inc, City...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Vallejo, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Government
beniciaindependent.com

Seenos, Grayson, Concord Police join with Christian Nationalist PAC to support Concord Council candidate

Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate. IndyBay.org, Open-Publishing Newswire, by News You Can Use, September 23, 2022. The Concord Police Officer’s Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord’s fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month’s Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney’s Association. Ring said “I am the candidate of law and order.” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs.
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#City Hall#The Vallejo City Council#V Town Farms
eastcountytoday.net

Two Educators Named Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year

WALNUT CREEK, CA—County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey announced that teachers Chavonta Edington of Diablo Vista Middle School (San Ramon Valley Unified School District) and Natasha Paul of Mt. Diablo High School (Mt. Diablo Unified School District) were named the 2022-2023 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year. The...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling

OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
KCRA.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor

Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment

A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
VALLEJO, CA
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

33 cited, one arrested during Berkeley pedestrian safety operation

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued 33 citations and made one arrest during a pedestrian safety operation on Thursday. The 33 drivers were cited for violations such as driver failure to yield to pedestrian, failure to use hands free, and seatbelt violation. Other violations included failing to stop at a stop sign, […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy