ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kevin Costner shares a lesson on fairness while an ‘1883’ star celebrates a birthday

By Ashley Marie
msn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ Episode 6 Recap: A Life Well Lived

Dahmer may be the most grueling drama I’ve ever covered, and its sixth episode, “Silenced,” is one of the saddest hours of television I’ve ever seen. Anchored by a tremendous, heartfelt, achingly vulnerable performance by deaf actor and former reality TV star Rodney Burford, it offers the corrective that Dahmer has needed by giving one of the killer’s victims his own story, then slams the door on it, as you knew it must. That knowledge does not soften the blow one bit. This is the story of Tony Hughes, a deaf gay Black man whom we first meet as a literal...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kevin Love
Person
James
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw

Comments / 0

Community Policy