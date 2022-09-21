ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Truss declares war on tax: PM 'will cut stamp duty' to boost economy in emergency Budget as well as reversing NI hike and ditching corporation tax and City bonus cap

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liz Truss is preparing to wield the axe on tax in the 'emergency Budget' this week - with slashing stamp duty on the cards.

The package being laid out by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday will ease the pressure on struggling families by reversing the national insurance hike.

It is also set to ditch the increase to corporation tax scheduled for next year, and scrap the cap on City bonuses - with the PM insisting she is willing to take 'unpopular' decisions that benefit the rich in order to revive the economy.

However, there is speculation that the 'rabbit in the hat' for Mr Kwarteng's statement will be a cut to stamp duty, designed to keep the housing market moving as interest rates rise. Downing Street did not deny the report in The Times.

The risks of the extraordinary tax-cutting strategy were laid bare this morning with official figures showing the government borrowed another £11.8billion in August, and the cost of servicing the debt mountain reached a record £8.2billion.

But Ms Truss has made clear that she is determined to focus on growth, arguing that everyone gets wealthier when the 'pie' gets bigger.

Separate HM Revenue & Customs statistics today showed stamp duty receipts were up 29 per cent for April-August at £2billion.

In other developments today:

  • Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced details of energy bill support for firms, which is expected to save them around a third on costs;
  • Ms Truss is bracing for a tense meeting with Joe Biden in New York tonight after the US president condemned 'trickle down' economics and the White House said he will raise the Northern Ireland Brexit row;
  • Vladimir Putin has dramatically stoked the Ukraine crisis by declaring a partial mobilisation of the Russian army.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SukbU_0i551qVd00
Liz Truss (pictured in New York last night) is preparing to wield the axe on tax in the 'emergency Budget' this week - with slashing stamp duty on the cards. Pictured left, French First Lady Brigitte Macron and right Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYgGQ_0i551qVd00
HM Revenue & Customs statistics released today showed stamp duty receipts were up 29 per cent for April-August at £2billion - amid speculation that the government will cut the levy as part of its growth stimulus package
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FH91O_0i551qVd00
Interest costs for the UK's £2.4trillion debt mountain hit a record £8.2billion last month as soaring inflation took its toll
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUAEm_0i551qVd00
The risks of the extraordinary tax-cutting strategy were laid bare this morning with official figures showing the government borrowed another £11.8billion in August
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHCvG_0i551qVd00
The package being laid out by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday will ease the pressure on struggling families by reversing the national insurance hike

Interest payments on UK plc's £2.4trn debt mountain hit a record £8.2bn in August

Interest costs for the UK's £2.4trillion debt mountain hit a record £8.2billion last month as soaring inflation took its toll.

Official figures showed the government racked up another £11.8billion of borrowing in August, lower than the same month last year but far higher than the £6.5billion expected by analysts.

The debt interest costs were up 22 per cent on a year ago, reaching the highest level since comparable records began in 1997.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng - who is prepares to unveil an emergency Budget on Friday to cut taxes - insisted the government would 'get debt down in the medium term'.

But he said it was 'absolutely right' that the government was stepping in to cap soaring energy bills, and he would prioritise growing the economy.

But as she was speaking, Joe Biden tweeted criticism of the type of economic policy she was advocating – a day ahead of their meeting at the United Nations summit in New York City.

'I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked,' the US President said.

While his criticism was surely for a domestic audience, it underlined the differences between the two leaders' stances just as Ms Truss says she wants to foster closer ties with international allies.

Ms Truss was asked during a round of broadcast interviews on the 102nd-floor observatory of the Empire State Building if she is prepared to be unpopular.

'Yes. Yes, I am,' she replied to Sky News.

'What is important to me is we grow the British economy because that's what will ultimately deliver higher wages, more investment in towns and cities across the country. That's what will ultimately deliver more money to people's pockets.

'In order to get that economic growth, Britain has to be competitive. If we put up taxes, if we have arbitrary taxes on energy companies, if we have high corporation tax, we're not going to get that investment and growth…'

She insisted the cost to the taxpayer of her energy package, being paid for by borrowing rather than a windfall tax on the profits of energy and oil giants, is 'not what has been projected', with estimates as high as £150 billion.

The Resolution Foundation think tank has said Ms Truss's tax plans and energy support will see Britain's richest households getting twice as much support with living costs as the poorest households.

Ms Truss accepted the benefits would fall in favour of the rich – at least initially – but rejected claims of unfairness as she bet on growth trickling down to the rest of society.

'I don't accept this argument that cutting taxes is somehow unfair,' she told Sky.

'What we know is people on higher incomes generally pay more tax so when you reduce taxes there is often a disproportionate benefit because those people are paying more taxes in the first place.

'We should be setting our tax policy on the basis of what is going to help our country become successful. What is going to deliver that economy that benefits everybody in our country.'

She claimed that criticism that it was unfair to fund cuts by borrowing to be paid for by future generations is 'what people on the left of politics often express', despite polling suggesting a windfall tax would be popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oswmx_0i551qVd00
Ms Truss and aides at the UN headquarters in New York last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVdwQ_0i551qVd00
Ms Truss held talks with French president Emmanuel Macron in New York last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T91tE_0i551qVd00
The PM also met Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the fringes of the UN summit

PM's plans for tax cuts 'a gamble at best', says think tank

Liz Truss’s plans for swingeing tax cuts alongside a massive Government support package to cap soaring energy bills risks putting the public finances on an 'unsustainable path', a leading economic think tank has warned.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has calculated that the combination of higher spending and tax cuts means Government borrowing is set to hit £100 billion a year – more than double the official forecasts last March.

With debt potentially set on an 'ever-rising path', the IFS said the Government’s claim that reducing tax rates would lead to sustained economic growth was 'a gamble at best'.

IFS deputy director Carl Emmerson said: 'Under the new Prime Minister’s plans, the fiscal targets legislated in January would be missed and while we would get to enjoy lower taxes now, ever-increasing debt would eventually prove unsustainable.'

Ms Truss confirmed to the BBC that she will be reversing the national insurance hike and axing the planned corporation tax rise that were the policies of Boris Johnson's administration.

'I'll always work to make sure that we are helping those who are struggling. That's why we took the action that we took on energy bills because we didn't want to see households facing unaffordable bills,' she said.

'And that's why we're going to take the action on national insurance, reversing that increase as well.

'So, yes, we do have to take difficult decisions to get our economy right.

'We have to look at our tax rates. So corporation tax needs to be competitive with other countries so that we can attract that investment.'

With Ms Truss anticipating a general election in 2024, she is gambling that benefits will come from potentially unpopular policies such as that on bankers' bonuses.

Critics have taken issue with the timing of lifting of the bankers' cap limiting pay-outs to twice their salaries, with the cap introduced by EU legislation in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

She said the priorities of voters will be issues such as job opportunity, investment, high street improvement, road building and phone signals at the next general election.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says that cancelling the corporation tax rise will cost £17 billion per year, though the think tank acknowledges the figure does not account for how the move might affect investment.

The financial experts also say the reverse in the national insurance hike will cost £13 billion annually.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

UK's small businesses 'to be offered growth loans' as part of Liz Truss's swathe of economic recovery plans as new PM pledges to back Britain's entrepreneurs

Small businesses will be offered new ‘growth loans’ by the Government as part of the Prime Minister’s efforts to pull the economy out of the doldrums. Liz Truss announces in the Mail on Sunday an extension of the Government’s Start-Up Loans programme – which offers support and funding to new businesses – to cover companies which have been running for up to five years.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Daily Mail

Russian reservists will 'suffer horribly' in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin's mobilisation order, warns Armed Forces minister James Heappey - while Boris Johnson tells Russian President his countrymen 'have no desire to be sacrificed on the altar of his ego'

Russian reservists were today warned they will 'suffer horribly' in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin's mobilisation order. After being forced onto the back foot by recent Ukrainian advances, the Russian President has called up thousands of extra troops to join his faltering invasion effort. Speaking in the House of Commons this...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporation Tax#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Budget#Ni#Times
Daily Mail

New Education Secretary Kit Malthouse confirms he is drawing up plans to END the 25 year ban on new grammar schools on the orders of Liz Truss to expand 'parental choice' of how their children are educated

Ministers are drawing up plans for the UK's first grammar schools in almost a quarter of a century, the new Education Secretary said today. Kit Malthouse said that PM Liz Truss wanted her government to 'address the strong desire in quite a lot of parents' for more choice. There are...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Support for monarchy soars after Queen's funeral and more than half believe King Charles III will be good ruler, poll says

Support for the monarchy has grown following the Queen's funeral and over half of people now believe King Charles III will do a good job as ruler, a new poll has found. Almost half of those polled by Ipsos on Tuesday and Wednesday said it would be worse for Britain if the monarchy was abolished, while less than a quarter said the country would be improved as a republic.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Personal data of celebrities including Jeremy Clarkson, the Duchess of York, and Sir David Attenborough is leaked on the dark web after Russian ransomware attack on luxury organic farm shop

The personal details of the Duchess of York, Jeremy Clarkson and Sir David Attenborough have been leaked by Russian criminals who hacked into the database of luxury food firm Daylesford, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The King’s cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, Tim Henman and snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Far right demonstrators demand British government overturns its immigration policy as Met police make arrest and keep them apart from 'anti-fascist' counter-demo

The Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and are seeking to keep apart rival demonstrations of far-right protesters and anti-fascists in Westminster. Pro-Putin and Tommy Robinson-aligned group 'Patriots for Britain' held an anti-immigration march at Parliament Square from midday. Anti-fascists (known as 'Antifa'), meanwhile, gathered at nearby Marsham Street to...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Furious locals speak out over 'anti-racist' street signs erected across neighbourhoods where nearly 70 per cent of residents have a foreign background: 'What called for that?'

The placing of a 'woke' anti-racism street signs near a Sydney war memorial has been called 'disrespectful', treacherous' and 'un-Australian' by outraged locals. Cumberland Council in western Sydney has put up 50 bright red 'street signs' that say '#racismNOTwelcome' as part of a citywide social media campaign to promote inclusion.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy MUST testify for FTC probe into its Prime service amid claims users cannot easily cancel membership's recurring charges

Amazon.com's founder and chief executive will both be forced to forced to address allegations scammed customers into signing up for its Prime service, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Wednesday - or face federal action. The announcement comes as the government watchdog continues to probe claims Amazon illegally pushed its...
NFL
Daily Mail

Conservative group files legal complaint against Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla for 'pumping $500m into swing states to help Biden win 2020 election, using ex-Obama staffer and tax-exempt voting rights groups'

A conservative think tank has filed a legal complaint against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan over allegations they spent $500 million to help Joe Biden win the 2020 election. Chan and Zuckerberg are cited in one of two complaints filed with the Internal Revenue Service by...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

616K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy