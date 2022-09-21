Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Related
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
santivachronicle.com
Zonta SanCap Announces ‘Peek’ Auction
The Zonta Club of Sanibel-Captiva, renowned for its support of organizations that champion women and girls, announces its annual fundraiser “Zonta’s Peek at the Unique Auction,” in October. Find fabulous places to stay, from Sanibel to Asheville, N.C., show tickets, art, books, handbags, jewelry, culinary delights and...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts
Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples
Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
fox13news.com
Sarasota County Tropical Depression 9 updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Depression 9 forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
Marconews.com
Dome homes offer look into future of Ten Thousand Islands area
TEN THOUSAND ISLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, FLORIDA — Tiny waves lap along a deserted stretch of shell-laden beach as the sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico. Brown pelicans plummet from the purple- and salmon-hued sky and crash into the waters in search of a late-day meal. Off in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral approves privately initiated rezone
Cape Coral council members approved the rezoning from a professional zoning district to a residential multifamily low zoning district for a 1-acre property located in southwest Cape Coral at 1425 Gleason Parkway, near Gleason Parkway and Chiquita Boulevard. The approval allows the potential for residential development on the site, with a maximum of 16 units.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to prepare your home and family for a potential tropical system
Fox 4 continues to track tropical depression nine. While everything is changing by the day, you can prepare for your family now.
WINKNEWS.com
Counselors of Real Estate readying action plan for Fort Myers midtown
In this Gulfshore Business report, explains who is looking at two iconic buildings in the midtown area of Fort Myers in hopes of revitalizing the area. A great collaboration is taking place between a Fort Myers non-profit organization and the Counselors of Real Estate. City of Palms Park, the former...
WINKNEWS.com
Lilly Bass Church of God and Unity in Immokalee destroyed in a fire
The Lilly Bass Church of God and Unity in Immokalee was destroyed in a fire but the people who worship there are resilient. The church and the family that runs it has been a staple in the community for decades. The community is coming together to make sure this congregation has a place to worship.
Mysuncoast.com
State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring, due to recovery from recent red tide events. Season now set to reopen March 1.
Marconews.com
Watts for Dinner:’ Jersey Mike’s keeps expanding, and so will your tummy
Our next dining destination is Jersey Mike’s Subs, which recently opened a new location at Freedom Square in South Naples and has plans for a Marco Island location (in addition to their established East Naples location on Tamiami Trail). When choosing from the restaurant’s vast menu, one of the...
speedonthewater.com
Avalon Returning As Official Pontoon Of Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach
Though it raised a few grey eyebrows among chronically grumpy old offshore powerboat racing fans, a 27-foot Avalon Excalibur tri-toon powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines also turned happier heads as the paceboat for the inaugural Roar Offshore Fort Myers Beach races in 2019. That event—the final contest of the eight-race American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series—returns to the Southwest Florida venue October 6-8 and two new Mercury Racing 450R-powered 27-footers from the Alma, Mich., company will be there—one to pace races, another as a turn boat.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Purchase agreement approved between Fort Myers, Suncoast Beverage Sales
Fort Myers City Council members unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement between the city and Suncoast Beverage Sales LLLP, with no discussion, for the sale of the 47-acre tract of land at 4500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The purchase price was $9 million, with an initial additional deposit of $100,000. Of the total purchase price, $3.1 million will be placed in an escrow account for environmental remediation costs on the site. The proceeds will be used to replace a fire department training facility and a park and recreation facility and nursery.
Comments / 0