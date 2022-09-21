Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
Toya Bush-Harris Says Quad Webb Has a Record of Slandering People on ‘Married to Medicine’
Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb’s issues have worsened. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris has been hit with multiple accusations during the current season. Of course, people have theories regarding her and Dr. Eugene Harris selling their dream house. In fact, Audra Frimpong had a whole lot to say about it in front of the other ladies. She accused Toya of lying about profiting a million dollars. Plus, she alleged that Toya and Eugene had 7 liens to pay off. Eventually, Toya and Audra ended up in each other’s faces over the situation. An evening at Quad Webb’s holiday party ended with Toya mushing Audra and the husbands keeping fists from connecting.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Toya is Fed up with the Rumors
On the recent episode of “Married to Medicine,” Kiran and Anila are heartbroken about their house being broken into. Anila is devastated also because her wedding ring was stolen. So she feels completely violated. And she is wondering what kind of enemies they have if something like this could happen.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
urbanbellemag.com
Kandi Burruss Makes Shocking Accusations About Carlos King
Kandi Burruss confirmed she fell out with Carlos King. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss’ feud with Marlo Hampton worsened after Marlo appeared on Carlos King’s podcast. Marlo discussed multiple topics on “Reality with The King.” To no surprise, Marlo talked about Kandi. She said that she felt like Kandi had been coasting for way too long. She then went on to say that Carlos felt the same way when he was a producer for the show. Marlo said she decided to make Kandi work for her check. And she didn’t care about the fact that Kandi was one of the people who advocated for Marlo to receive a peach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
urbanbellemag.com
Woman Who Hooked up with Yung Joc Comes for Kendra Robinson
Kendra Robinson made a controversial revelation on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode. The season has been scandalous because of the rumors surrounding Yung Joc. He and Kendra Robinson tied the knot. But as they prepared for their wedding, rumors made their way to their friend circle. One of Spice’s friends, Meda, claimed she has hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When she was first asked when was the most recent tryst, she alleged that the last time they hooked up was in 2019. So the other ladies started to question if Joc had been unfaithful. Ultimately, they all decided not to say anything in fear that it would lead to the wedding not happening.
urbanbellemag.com
Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech
Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview
Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s...
urbanbellemag.com
Kandi Burruss Explains Why Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Relationship Seems Fake
Kandi Burruss’ recent comments about Carlos King had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss set social media ablaze with her recent comments about Carlos King. Fans noticed they were no longer on good terms. And for years, it’s been assumed that their issue was the controversy with Phaedra Parks. It had been rumored that a producer told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd Tucker. And some believe that Carlos is the producer attached to the rumor. Reports alleged that a producer told Phaedra the rumor. She repeated it to Porsha Williams. However, Kandi clarified that the drama that went down on the show with Phaedra wasn’t what led to her fallout with Carlos.
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
A Different Girl: Kadeem Hardison Talks Pretending To Love Whitley Gilbert While Actually Fiending For Freddy
“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me…” TV One’s electrifying docu-series UNCENSORED is back and it’s a whole different world than
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
Comments / 0