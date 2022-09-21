Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Cook gets 800th win as Nebraska sweeps Michigan State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook got his 800th career coaching win, and he did it in style, with his Huskers sweeping Michigan State in front of a raucous Devaney Center crowd. The third-ranked Huskers started Big Ten play with a dominating 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 performance against the...
News Channel Nebraska
Peru State cross country competes in Dean White Invite
(Peru, Neb.)—On Saturday, September 24, the Peru State men's and women's cross-country teams competed in the Dean White Invite hosted by Doane University. The women's team competed in the 5K finishing in fifth place, while Alan Simpson (Powhattan, Kan.) competed in the 8K. The cross-country team almost did not...
News Channel Nebraska
12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte leads swim clinic at Brownell Talbot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Young swimmers had the chance to work with one of the sport’s greatest legends. Ryan Lochte was in Omaha this weekend for a three-day, sold-out clinic at the Theisen Pool at Brownell Talbot College Preparatory School. The 12-time Olympic medalist and world record holder is...
News Channel Nebraska
Carl T. Calfee
Carl T. Calfee, age 58, of Nebraska City moved to heaven on September 22, 2022. after a short battle with cancer. Carl was born on April 4, 1964 in Warrenton, VA to Gary. and Gladys (Stiverson) Calfee. Carl and his sisters, Kellie, and Cindy, grew up as. military brats. Carl...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne Keith Larsen
Wayne Keith Larsen passed away at Homestead House Assisted Living in Beatrice, NE on September 23, 2022 at the age of 95 years and 10 months. Wayne was born to Clarence A. and D. Loree' (LePoidevin) Larsen on November 23, 1926 near Filley, NE. Wayne grew up on farms in rural Gage County Nebraska, attending various country schools as a young boy. Wayne then attended Beatrice Senior High, graduating in 1944. Wayne played basketball for the Beatrice Orangemen from 1942-1944 and had many good memories of playing high school basketball with his older brother and driving their jointly-owned 1931Oldsmobile into school. Wayne was active in both 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) during and after high school and served as the Beatrice FFA President and Vice-President during his junior and senior years of high school. Wayne received 1st place honors at the Nebraska State Fair in 4-H Crops Judging and was also awarded a trip to Chicago for his accomplishments in 4-H during this time period. He continued to enjoy playing sports after high school, often with both his older and younger brother as teammates in a Beatrice area town team basketball league.
News Channel Nebraska
Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly
A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
News Channel Nebraska
Late defensive score lifts Beatrice over Plattsmouth
BEATRICE - Beatrice improved to 2-3 on Friday night. The Orangemen knocked off Plattsmouth 28-23 with some scores from unlikely sources. Beatrice head coach Jeff Kezeor eluded to some new offensive wrinkles in the Southeast Community College pregame show and Beatrice wasted no time putting that on display; on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Shelton Crawford lined up alone in the shotgun and hit Tucker Timmerman in the flat for a 76 yard touchdown. -- that's Timmerman's third against Plattsmouth, now having scores of 64, 69, and 76 against the Blue Devils.
News Channel Nebraska
Janet L. Ejlersen
Janet L. Ejlersen, 68, of Beatrice, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. She was born on January 18, 1954 in Kearney and attended elementary school. Janet moved to Beatrice State Developmental Center in 1966. She enjoyed shopping, celebrating holidays, doing crafts, listening to music, especially Elvis and spending time with her family.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle speeding on I-80 leads to pursuit in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A trooper with Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 in Omaha. NSP said a trooper saw an Infiniti G37 speeding on I-80 early Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly exited at 72nd St. and the trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to yield. He fled southbound and the trooper started a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash with mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist was declared dead after striking a mailbox in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they received a report of a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. near 81st and Maple. Officers said a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at northwest 19th and west O St. Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6:00 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
News Channel Nebraska
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday in Northwest Omaha. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4 p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is 65-year-old Velma Sanders. Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Lincoln car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
News Channel Nebraska
All Things Apple recipe contest winners
NEBRASKA CITY - The All Things Apple recipe contest was held Sunday at Arbor Day Farms. Jeanna Stavas of Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast won the judges choice for best savory apple dish and best overall with her pork loin with apple chutney. Addie Kastens won the judges choice for...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 77 and west A St./west Van Dorn for a reported rollover accident. Police said when officers arrived they found a Chevy Suburban on...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Teammates Looking For Volunteers
The local Teammates Program is looking for a few good men and women to volunteer their time and mentor students in the Beatrice Public Schools district. Coordinator of the local program Christina Lyons says she is short on mentors for the school year. “Right now we are a little bit...
