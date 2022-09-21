Read full article on original website
Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet
Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
'Freaking Massive' Great White Shark Circles Kayak in Heart-Stopping Video
"That's a huge great white shark, oh my god," a man can be heard saying in the video, as the shark the size of a kayak continued to lurk in the water.
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Clip Shows Startling Moment Shark Jumps Into Boat, Crashing Into Fishermen
The two men managed to get away from the thrashing shark after it landed on the deck of the boat.
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
WATCH: ‘Super Rare’ Seabird Lands on Whale-Watching Boat As If It’s Another Passenger
If you were out watching whales and a rare seabird came along to land on your boat, then you might think it was strange. So, this red-footed booby decided to make his home on the rail of a whale-watching boat. Katlyn Taylor, who is a naturalist for Blue Ocean Whale Watch, wrote on Facebook, “A juvenile red-footed booby landed on the boat today. So we took it whale watching.”
The Taiga Orca Personal Watercraft is Production Ready!
You Can Take Delivery of this Electric Powercraft Today!. With a starting price of $17,940 for the Taiga Sport, this personal watercraft has to offer something special for the user to get the biggest bang for the buck. Lucky for us, these offerings from Taiga do precisely that! As of today, these personal watercraft by Taiga Motors(which include jet-skis, wave runners, or water scooters as they are known) are the first all-electric production models on the market.
Viral video shows the "astonishing" moment a shark jumped on board a fishing boat off the coast of Maine
Shark tagging isn't a new venture for Sea Ventures Charters in Maine. But last month, those on board the company's fishing boat had a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" – when a large mako shark jumped out of the water and plopped right on the deck. A now-viral video shows the moment...
Great site for the fishing and boating lover in your family
One of the best ways to bond with the little ones in your family is to take a family vacation. You might want to take them to the great outdoors, so they’re freed from the screens in their life. A great idea is to take them on a family fishing trip so they can learn to appreciate nature.
Kayaker Circled By Great White Shark Is Definitely Gonna Need A Bigger Boat
Ilan Toussieh conquered his fear and captured amazing footage of the shark.
Review: ‘Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft,’ by Tom Crestodina
When I was a young boy, I had a big book of ships that included cut-away images of some of the vessels. The British transatlantic passenger ship Queen Mary was one. I was fascinated to see not only the luxury salons, but the engine room and propeller shafts. I still find such representation of vessels uniquely fascinating. As a youngster, I was also something of a wharf rat and I would occasionally talk my way onto fishing boats and tugs to see their inner workings.
Deadliest Catch captain journeys to Norway for new TV spin-off The Viking Returns
When the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in 25 years, Bering Sea veteran Captain Sig Hansen of the F/V Northwestern is forced to look for opportunities elsewhere. Deciding to risk it all, he sets his sights on a promising new fishing ground where King Crab is an invasive species: his ancestral home of Norway. Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns premiered on September 13 on Discovery and discovery+.
Lizard Filmed Breathing Underwater with 'Secret Scuba System' for the First Time — Watch
Super/Natural, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, captured the impressive lizard moment for the new nature show Tom Cruise does his own stunts, and so does this lizard. While filming for the National Geographic series Super/Natural, the new show's crew captured a life-saving lizard behavior on film for the first time. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Super/Natural — a nature docuseries narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and premiering on Disney+ Sept. 21 — that includes this never-before-seen moment. In the video below,...
