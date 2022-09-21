Read full article on original website
Lincoln County Woman Accused of Strangling Boyfriend During Argument
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — A 20-year-old Lincoln County woman was jailed last week, accused of attacking her boyfriend during an argument. The couple had been fighting after the 22-year-old man confronted her for not picking the phone up when he called for a ride home after he had been drinking. Investigators say during the course of the argument the woman lunged at him, and allegedly tried to choke him.
US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
One Dead in Marathon County Crash
TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night. Officers say it happened along County Road C, west of the intersection with County Road S, at around 9:15 PM. Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, causing it to roll several times.
Wausau Traffic Bulletin: Road Work on Bridge Street Beginning Monday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Another busy Wausau street is going to get a facelift over the next few weeks. Crews will be repairing deteriorated concrete on Bridge Street between N 3rd Avenue and N 6th Street beginning Monday. Though the project will not shut the street down completely. Drivers...
WEEK 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: West, Edgar get back on track
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Both Wausau-West and Edgar got back on-track after losses last week. West got a road win against SPASH, 27-17. Edgar defeated Abbotsford, 40-7.
