El Paso, TX

KTSM

Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --Hundreds of Las Crucens attended the services for Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain football player who died last week. Romero was the team captain and had been placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming in late August.  The community gathered The post Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso

El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday

EL PASO, Texas– Happening Sunday a bronze statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The project is a way to celebrate the rich history of Paso Del Norte. To do this there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact The post Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Teacher of the Month: Joel Molina, 28 years teaching and coaching

EL PASO, Texas - Some say "teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions". Joel Molina has been teaching and coaching for 28 years. How many students has he inspired? Mr. Molina was nominated to be the Teacher of the Month for August. A well-deserved honor. In the nomination letter, his peers say he The post Teacher of the Month: Joel Molina, 28 years teaching and coaching appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student

In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life

Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Crash involving pedestrian near downtown

EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian killed in morning crash near downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez. Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena. The preliminary […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WATCH: Three teens burglarize cars in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD have released the crime of the week. They are asking for help in identifying three teenagers who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in east El Paso. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 11 p.m. four vehicles were burglarized in the Lomas […]
EL PASO, TX

