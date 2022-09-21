Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --Hundreds of Las Crucens attended the services for Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain football player who died last week. Romero was the team captain and had been placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming in late August. The community gathered The post Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones appeared first on KVIA.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso
El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday
EL PASO, Texas– Happening Sunday a bronze statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The project is a way to celebrate the rich history of Paso Del Norte. To do this there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact The post Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday appeared first on KVIA.
Teacher of the Month: Joel Molina, 28 years teaching and coaching
EL PASO, Texas - Some say "teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions". Joel Molina has been teaching and coaching for 28 years. How many students has he inspired? Mr. Molina was nominated to be the Teacher of the Month for August. A well-deserved honor. In the nomination letter, his peers say he The post Teacher of the Month: Joel Molina, 28 years teaching and coaching appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Friends and family say their final farewell to Organ Mountain football team captain
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Abraham Romero, described by teammates, as the heart of the team, died on September 17. He was placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming on August 26. Hundreds were present at the...
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: El Paso Andress vs. Midland High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland and El Paso Andress battled it out this evening at Astound Broadband Stadium. Watch the highlights here.
nmsuroundup.com
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student
In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
Board member at former district calls for probe into bonds during SISD Dr. Carman’s past tenure
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A school board member where current Socorro ISD Superintendent Nate Carman once worked is calling for a criminal investigation into how bond money was handled during his tenure. San Benito, Texas, ISD Board Vice President Janie Lopez said she supports a criminal investigation into Dr. Carman’s tenure after an audit was […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life
Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
KVIA
Crash involving pedestrian near downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in morning crash near downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez. Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena. The preliminary […]
Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
WATCH: Three teens burglarize cars in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD have released the crime of the week. They are asking for help in identifying three teenagers who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in east El Paso. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 11 p.m. four vehicles were burglarized in the Lomas […]
