Walmart announces major store change that will be huge cost benefit to shoppers – but there’s a bigger perk for families

WALMART has revealed dozens of its stores will be updated, benefitting thousands of families.

The retail giant is investing $240million as it renovates 41 stores across Missouri.

Walmart stores will offer pick-up, delivery and Express Delivery services once they've been renovated, KSNF reports.

Customers that opt for Express Delivery will be able to receive their groceries in less than two hours, helping families save time when it comes to their shopping.

More stores will also offer Walmart+ to customers – a benefits program that sees them receive free delivery from supermarkets when they offer $35 or more and fuel discounts.

Stores in cities such as Columbia, Springfield, Jefferson City and Washington are among those to be renovated, bosses revealed.

Annamarie Diamond, Vice President, Regional General Manager of Walmart: “Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today, and in the future.

“These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want when they want it.”

It comes weeks after execs announced that stores across Ohio will be updated as part of an $85million project.

It’s thought that around 14 supermarkets will be upgraded and refurbished in total.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the new self-checkout machines that are being installed, but there will be more manned tills.

Shoppers will be able to use Walmart Pickup - a tool that allows customers to order their groceries online before heading to their local store to collect them.

Staffers bag the items so patrons do not need to leave their cars.

Walmart bosses hope the changes will “create an updated experience for customers”, saving them “time and money”.

And up-to-date technology will be installed in three of the retailer’s Puerto Rico stores.

Bosses plan to add more self-checkout points, as well as roll out curbside pick-up.

Walmart's Public and Government Affairs Director Ivan Baez told News is my Business: "This year, we started revamping the stores in Carolina, Fajardo, and Cayey."

He expects the stores to be completely revamped within the next two months.

Baez told the outlet that the same stores will also begin offering curbside pick-up options.

The company's goal is to have all 18 locations in Puerto Rico offer curbside pick-up within the next five years.

An additional $34million will be invested in other locations next year to continue revamping stores.