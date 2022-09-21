ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Walmart announces major store change that will be huge cost benefit to shoppers – but there’s a bigger perk for families

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pwqmp_0i54wrKD00

WALMART has revealed dozens of its stores will be updated, benefitting thousands of families.

The retail giant is investing $240million as it renovates 41 stores across Missouri.

Walmart stores will offer pick-up, delivery and Express Delivery services once they've been renovated, KSNF reports.

Customers that opt for Express Delivery will be able to receive their groceries in less than two hours, helping families save time when it comes to their shopping.

More stores will also offer Walmart+ to customers – a benefits program that sees them receive free delivery from supermarkets when they offer $35 or more and fuel discounts.

Stores in cities such as Columbia, Springfield, Jefferson City and Washington are among those to be renovated, bosses revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8hc2_0i54wrKD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usz34_0i54wrKD00

Annamarie Diamond, Vice President, Regional General Manager of Walmart: “Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today, and in the future.

“These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want when they want it.”

It comes weeks after execs announced that stores across Ohio will be updated as part of an $85million project.

It’s thought that around 14 supermarkets will be upgraded and refurbished in total.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the new self-checkout machines that are being installed, but there will be more manned tills.

Shoppers will be able to use Walmart Pickup - a tool that allows customers to order their groceries online before heading to their local store to collect them.

Staffers bag the items so patrons do not need to leave their cars.

Walmart bosses hope the changes will “create an updated experience for customers”, saving them “time and money”.

And up-to-date technology will be installed in three of the retailer’s Puerto Rico stores.

Bosses plan to add more self-checkout points, as well as roll out curbside pick-up.

Walmart's Public and Government Affairs Director Ivan Baez told News is my Business: "This year, we started revamping the stores in Carolina, Fajardo, and Cayey."

He expects the stores to be completely revamped within the next two months.

Baez told the outlet that the same stores will also begin offering curbside pick-up options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWdKd_0i54wrKD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08umnD_0i54wrKD00

The company's goal is to have all 18 locations in Puerto Rico offer curbside pick-up within the next five years.

An additional $34million will be invested in other locations next year to continue revamping stores.

Comments / 165

Guest
3d ago

Why not hire more Cashiers,it’s stupid as hell to have 32 check out Registers and only have 3 cashiers? Sam Walton once said,if you don’t have cashiers to take the customer’s money, then don’t open the store.

Reply(22)
90
Catherine Ostrom
3d ago

Are they also charging for the bags when they bag up your groceries? Walmart's food sucks anyway, at least where I live. Self checkout sucks too. You should get a discount for scanning your own groceries.

Reply(14)
50
Earlene Nicholson
2d ago

Walmart took regular employees bonues away saying they would replace them with raises they have yet to do that that's why a lot of employees leave walmart does not know how to treat the employees they have

Reply(6)
21
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rico#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart#Express Delivery#Ksnf
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger

Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Important Changes at Walmart after Leaked Memo

Things are about to change a little bit for online shopping at Walmart. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
767K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy