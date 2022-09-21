Opening on February 17th, 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first movie of the MCU’s Phase 5. It’s also the third Ant-Man movie, which means it might also be one of the most exciting entires in the series. We know that Kang (Jonathan Majors) shows up as the main antagonist in the movie. And we’ve already learned some tidbits about the story from the Comic-Con Quantumania trailer. There’s at least one Quantumania plot leak floating around as well.

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO