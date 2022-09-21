Read full article on original website
Fitchburg vaccine clinic dedicated to longtime health professional Jeffrey Stephens
FITCHBURG — A vaccine clinic in Fitchburg will honor a Leominster resident who worked in the health departments in both cities and unexpectedly died last month. Be PAWsitive Therapy Pets, Friends of Fitchburg DOGS Inc. and Second Chance Animal Services are sponsoring the low-cost clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at the Fitchburg Fire Department headquarters, 33 North St.
wgbh.org
Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment
Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
Coney Island Donating 100% of Sales on Sunday to Worcester Area Charities
WORCESTER - For the second year in a row, George's Coney Island will donate 100% of their sales from their stand at Polar Park to local charities. Sunday marks the final home game of the 2022 Worcester Red Sox season and the second annual Coney Island-WooSox fundraiser. All proceeds will...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - September 26
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Downtown Worcester housing project on hold as developer may sell building
WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations of the building at 340 Main Street in Worcester are on hold after the site's developer told the city they may have to sell the property. The SilverBrick Group planned to renovate the building into more than 300 apartments, but they may now have to sell it due to the rising cost of construction. The company's Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the city council last week that they stopped the project in May before work began and have not determined if it will move forward or sell the site.
Over 3 months after Worcester roof collapse, ‘handful’ of 267 Mill St. tenants still homeless
More than three months after the roof of 267 Mill St. in Worcester collapsed into the second and third floors of the apartment building, a handful of its displaced tenants still haven’t been able to find housing, according to Leah Bradley, CEO of Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance. CMHA has...
whdh.com
Passenger van catches fires, spreads to Madison Place shopping center in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire. Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning. One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he...
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
Quinsigamond Community College instructor sued over alleged racial remarks about Nigerians, blacks
“You can’t trust Nigerians. They’ll steal your money,” is what a civil lawsuit claims a Quinsigamond Community College instructor told her class, among other disparaging remarks about Nigerians. The civil lawsuit claims Arlene James, a part-time faculty member at QCC since 2010, made “repeated disparaging racial remarks...
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
westernmassnews.com
6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new dispensary opened up in Springfield Saturday! Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of 6 Brick, LLC shared with Western Mass News what it means to her to open up shop in Springfield. “It’s such an exciting day for me as well as my family. I was...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
Evaluation expected soon for man charged with fatal stabbing in Worcester restaurant
WORCESTER — An evaluation of the mental fitness of Carlos Asencio, the man charged with murder following the 2019 stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski at a Worcester restaurant, is expected within the next two to three weeks, his lawyer said Monday. Robert M. Griffin, Asencio’s lawyer, said Monday in Worcester...
Dorchester Ave. closes for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston hosted its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue was closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street for games, face painting, fitness classes and live music This was the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
tippnews.com
Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center
BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 – 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center. Photo Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Springfield on Sunday. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a Maynard Street home around 10:15 p.m. last night after a relative found a man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
Amanda Dabrowski murder: Results of mental health exam of man charged expected soon
WORCESTER, Mass. — The murder trial of the man accused in the 2019 killing of Amanda Dabrowski is inching toward a December trial. But before the trial of Carlos Asencio is scheduled to begin, the lengthy examination of his mental health by his defense team is expected to be completed, as Asencio prepares to present an insanity defense in the murder.
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
westernmassnews.com
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
MSPCA fee-waived small pet adoption this weekend
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) announced that they are waiving all adoption fees for rabbits, guinea pigs, and birds on Saturday and Sunday.
