WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations of the building at 340 Main Street in Worcester are on hold after the site's developer told the city they may have to sell the property. The SilverBrick Group planned to renovate the building into more than 300 apartments, but they may now have to sell it due to the rising cost of construction. The company's Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the city council last week that they stopped the project in May before work began and have not determined if it will move forward or sell the site.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO