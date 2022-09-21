ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg vaccine clinic dedicated to longtime health professional Jeffrey Stephens

FITCHBURG — A vaccine clinic in Fitchburg will honor a Leominster resident who worked in the health departments in both cities and unexpectedly died last month. Be PAWsitive Therapy Pets, Friends of Fitchburg DOGS Inc. and Second Chance Animal Services are sponsoring the low-cost clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at the Fitchburg Fire Department headquarters, 33 North St.
FITCHBURG, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Society
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
spectrumnews1.com

Downtown Worcester housing project on hold as developer may sell building

WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations of the building at 340 Main Street in Worcester are on hold after the site's developer told the city they may have to sell the property. The SilverBrick Group planned to renovate the building into more than 300 apartments, but they may now have to sell it due to the rising cost of construction. The company's Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the city council last week that they stopped the project in May before work began and have not determined if it will move forward or sell the site.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Youth#Seven Hills#Charity
westernmassnews.com

6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new dispensary opened up in Springfield Saturday! Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of 6 Brick, LLC shared with Western Mass News what it means to her to open up shop in Springfield. “It’s such an exciting day for me as well as my family. I was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. closes for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston hosted its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue was closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street for games, face painting, fitness classes and live music This was the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Springfield on Sunday. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a Maynard Street home around 10:15 p.m. last night after a relative found a man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy