townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
fox29.com
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. - A federal judge has barred Delaware from enforcing prohibitions on the manufacture and possession of homemade "ghost guns" that can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by gun-rights advocates after Democratic Gov....
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE
(Hockessin, DE 19707) On March 23, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Pierson’s Ridge – Pierson’s Ridge community in reference to a home improvement fraud. A 62-year-old male victim reported that he paid Alexander Woods of Dreamscape Design-Build several large payments to complete multiple landscaping projects. The victim stated that several of the projects were started without being completed and materials were purchased without ever being delivered.
WMDT.com
Del. Division of Child Support Services reinstates suspended licenses to parents complying with child support
DELAWARE – The Delaware Division of Child Support Services has notified more than 1,000 non-custodial parents that the suspension of their Delaware licenses has been lifted. We’re told the Division had learned from a group of parents that although they were now in compliance with their child support obligation, they had never sought the return of their licenses.
WBOC
Delaware Open Burn Ban to End in Oct.
DELAWARE- The summer ban on open burning will be lifted come the start of October in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says the ban will be lifted beginning Oct. 1. If you are planning to burn, DNREC recommends telling your local Emergency Operations Center the time and location...
firststateupdate.com
Reports Of Person Trapped Under Vehicle In Pike Creek
New Castle County Police are conducting an investigation into an incident that took place Sunday morning. At 9:00 this morning rescue crews from The Mill Creek Fire company along with New Castle County paramedics and New Castle County Police responded to a home in a unit block of Beehler Court in Arundel.
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
Folks at AIDS Walk Delaware Raise HIV Funds and Get Vaxxed
The 36th annual AIDS Walk Delaware added a shot of something new: participants at the HIV fundraising event had the chance to get monkeypox and flu vaccines. “[Monkeypox] is greatly affecting gay men or men who have sex with men,” John Beckley, the director of development and marketing at AIDS Delaware, told WHYY.org. “The same way that we were here at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic and the HIV virus, we should step up and see what we can do for the community by providing the vaccine at our walk.”
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
Elon Musk to appear in Delaware court concerning Twitter trial
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Wilmington, Delaware. He's spending the next two days there answering questions from Twitter's lawyers.The billionaire is sitting for a deposition related to Twitter's lawsuit against him for trying to rescind his offer to buy the social media company.Twitter hopes to enforce their sale agreement with Musk.The case is set to go to trial on Oct. 17.
delawarepublic.org
As Xylazine arrives in Delaware's drug supply, users and harm reduction experts search for responses
Drug users and harm reduction workers in Delaware report the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine is increasingly seen in the state’s drug supply, especially in fentanyl sold in New Castle County. Xylazine isn’t yet well-understood by drug and public health researchers, leaving users and outreach workers to begin searching for ways...
Delaware residents to get payment of up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
delawaretoday.com
The Top Doctors Making a Difference in Delaware in 2022
Who are the top doctors in Delaware? We asked physicians to vote for their peers, using a secure online balloting system. Delaware Today is honored to present the best of 2022.
delawaretoday.com
Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids
With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
WBOC
Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington
HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
WBOC
Natural Gas Prices in Delaware Set to Rise Ahead of Winter Heating Season
DOVER, Del. — Natural gas prices have continued to increase this year and are up nearly 60 percent year to date. This is largely due to increased U.S. demand and the ongoing energy crisis in Europe. According to the Energy Information Administration, about 42 percent of Delaware households rely...
delawarepublic.org
Conservation groups urge Delaware to set its own ban on harvesting female horseshoe crabs
A regional fisheries regulator appears poised to allow people to catch female horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay for the first time in a decade. But that has some conservation groups up in arms and worried the move could threaten red knot and other migratory shorebirds that feed on the horseshoe crab eggs at increased risk.
Next in McGuiness saga: Sentencing
A sentencing date has been set in the case of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness. In July, McGuiness was found guilty on charges of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. She will be sentenced on the conflict of interest and official misconduct charges Wednesday, Oct. ... Read More
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
