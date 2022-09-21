Read full article on original website
15-year-old among three injured in shooting in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured, including a 15-year-old, in a shooting Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.Police said they were taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 28th Street.Officers found that a 15-year-old, 23-year-old and a 25-year-old had been shot.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (410) 396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training
CHICAGO (AP) — A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility Monday while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One officer was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle. Brown said the suspect was seen on video leaving the facility and then returning to infiltrate it. He asked where to go to retrieve personal property at the facility on in Homan Square on Chicago’s West Side. Then he came back to the building and climbed the fire escape to the fifth floor, where a door had been propped open for ventilation because there are no windows on that floor. Brown said it has not been determined if the man went to the building to retrieve property, saying that the man had an extensive record. It wasn’t immediately clear if property taken from the man was stored in the building.
