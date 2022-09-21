Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack Donations
While the Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and other state agencies collaborate with the Delaware State Police to promote traffic safety, they also support our community outreach endeavors. Pam Lilly, the Deputy Director of Community Relations for DelDOT, was gracious enough to coordinate numerous locations throughout the state where donors could drop off school supplies. The Delaware State Police can say that Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack was a successful campaign. We want to express our sincere gratitude to ALL businesses, organizations, private families, and citizens for your selflessness. The generous contributions received will undoubtedly make a difference in our communities!
The following businesses and organizations were instrumental in the success of this campaign:
Division of Motor Vehicles
Price Auto Group
Hilton (Christiana)
Chubb Insurance
Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union
98th Delaware State Police/ 94th Municipal Recruit Class
Dollar Tree
Bally’s Casino and Resort
Biddle’s Corner Toll Plaza
Town of Millville
F3 First State
Department of Transportation
If anyone needs school supplies or knows who may need school supplies, please get in touch with the Community Engagement Unit by calling the respective point of contact:New Castle County: Cpl/3 Robert Colmery (302) 365-8466 Kent County: Cpl/3 Alfonso Jones (302) 698-8520 Sussex County: Cpl/3 Lewis Briggs (302) 232-3459
Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis
Released: 092122 1827
