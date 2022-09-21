Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack Donations

While the Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and other state agencies collaborate with the Delaware State Police to promote traffic safety, they also support our community outreach endeavors. Pam Lilly, the Deputy Director of Community Relations for DelDOT, was gracious enough to coordinate numerous locations throughout the state where donors could drop off school supplies. The Delaware State Police can say that Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack was a successful campaign. We want to express our sincere gratitude to ALL businesses, organizations, private families, and citizens for your selflessness. The generous contributions received will undoubtedly make a difference in our communities!

The following businesses and organizations were instrumental in the success of this campaign:

Division of Motor Vehicles Price Auto Group Hilton (Christiana) Chubb Insurance Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union 98th Delaware State Police/ 94th Municipal Recruit Class Dollar Tree Bally’s Casino and Resort Biddle’s Corner Toll Plaza Town of Millville F3 First State Department of Transportation

If anyone needs school supplies or knows who may need school supplies, please get in touch with the Community Engagement Unit by calling the respective point of contact:

New Castle County: Cpl/3 Robert Colmery (302) 365-8466 Kent County: Cpl/3 Alfonso Jones (302) 698-8520 Sussex County: Cpl/3 Lewis Briggs (302) 232-3459











Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 092122 1827

