Embarrassing moment stadium-hating MP is spotted soaking up the Justin Hemmes-catered corporate box at new $830million Allianz stadium

A Labor MP has been accused of hypocrisy for being pictured in the corporate box of an $828million stadium she vehemently opposed being built.

Marjorie O'Neill, the MP for Coogee in the NSW Parliament, was photographed recently at Sydney's new Allianz Stadium, just down the road from her beachside electorate.

That was seized upon by her opponents with NSW Sports Minister Alister Henskens crowing in Parliament: 'She has been in the corporate box not once, not twice, but three times in the last three weeks.

'(Labor) say one thing, they do another, they are hypocrites.'

But Ms O'Neill defended her attendance at the games, including the Roosters' clash with the Rabbitohs, despite previously opposing the stadium being built.

Labor MP Marjorie O'Neill is pictured in a corporate box at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, which she opposed the building of

'I am a passionate Roosters supporter and rarely miss a game,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

'I don't get to choose which ground my team plays at.'

Opposition Leader Chris Minns had reportedly warned MPs from going to the ceremony to open the ground in August due to his party's previous stance against the new ground.

Just days later, Ms O'Neill went to the first NRL game held held there.

It was a change of tune given in March 2019, on the eve of the last NSW state election, Ms O'Neill called for the Coalition government to abandon the new stadium.

She posted on social media that 'This community does not want a new stadium.'

Labor MP Marjorie O'Neill previously opposed the new Allianz stadium, such as in the pictured tweet

In a statement on Wednesday, Ms O'Neil said: 'My views on Allianz Stadium have been absolutely crystal clear and well expressed for years – the government should have simply refurbished the stadium and not demolished and rebuilt it.

'That would have saved hundreds of millions of dollars that could have been spent on schools and hospitals across the state, like Sydney Children's and Royal Women's Hospitals in my electorate, or upgrades of Randwick Girls and Randwick Boys High Schools.'

Radio host Ben Fordham had some sport with Ms O'Neill's stadium appearance on Wednesday.

'Oh, Marjorie. Couldn't you have waited a little while? The thing just opened. I haven't been to it yet,' he said.

'I can't wait to go, don't get me wrong, but I've been busy, there have been a lot of things going on.

'But Marjorie's obviously had a lot of time on her hands. She's managed to squeeze in three visits ... despite having a history of opposing (it).'

As for the reported ban on Labor MPs going to the stadium, Fordham said: 'Marjorie either missed the memo, or just couldn't refuse that corporate catering.'

The new stadium is catered by hospitality dynamo Justin Hemmes' company, Merivale.