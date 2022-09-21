ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Tricky 24-question quiz will put your geography knowledge to the test — so, can YOU achieve a perfect score?

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

While geography isn't everyone's strong suit, most people can identify the world's most recognisable landmarks and where they can be found.

For people wanting to test their knowledge, trivia website Quizly has put together a 24-question quiz to see if people can identify the countries where some of the most famous landmarks and tourist attractions.

While some of the questions may seem easy, looks can be deceptive as there are a few trickier questions included in this quiz.

The creators have said only the brightest boffins will score more than 18 in this difficult quiz.

So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test then check your answers at the bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210VPH_0i54p6Bc00
A new 24-question general knowledge quiz has been designed to put players' knowledge to the test - so, how many can you answer?

1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbqCz_0i54p6Bc00
  • Cambodia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Colombia
  • Greece

2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgdls_0i54p6Bc00
  • Andorra
  • Croatia
  • Italy
  • Armenia

3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qd1li_0i54p6Bc00
  • China
  • Canada
  • Nicaragua
  • Latvia

4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZe56_0i54p6Bc00
  • Honduras
  • Barbados
  • England
  • Australia

5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzsA2_0i54p6Bc00
  • Germany
  • Dominican Republic
  • Australia
  • United States

6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biO1S_0i54p6Bc00
  • Romania
  • Norway
  • Malaysia
  • Belgium

7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480puU_0i54p6Bc00
  • Portugal
  • Armenia
  • Northern Ireland
  • Denmark

8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNwxC_0i54p6Bc00
  • Suriname
  • South Korea
  • England
  • Moldova

9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q07LK_0i54p6Bc00
  • Spain
  • Vatican City
  • Venezuela
  • Germany

10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYtEA_0i54p6Bc00
  • Ireland
  • Hungary
  • Canada
  • Croatia

11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xezEZ_0i54p6Bc00
  • France
  • Czech Republic
  • Romania
  • Monaco

12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Dpvt_0i54p6Bc00
  • Poland
  • United States
  • Romania
  • Netherlands

13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMT6i_0i54p6Bc00
  • Argentina
  • Suriname
  • England
  • Paraguay

14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udbNu_0i54p6Bc00
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Switzerland
  • Australia
  • Spain

15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8eRo_0i54p6Bc00
  • Belarus
  • Haiti
  • United States
  • Hungary

16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QtcE_0i54p6Bc00
  • South Korea
  • Liechtenstein
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada

17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSFCa_0i54p6Bc00
  • Panama
  • Indonesia
  • Spain
  • England

18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYTBc_0i54p6Bc00
  • Dominica
  • Switzerland
  • Monaco
  • South Korea

19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kacA5_0i54p6Bc00
  • Venezuela
  • Czech Republic
  • France
  • Croatia

20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzDuh_0i54p6Bc00
  • Turkey
  • Suriname
  • Luxembourg
  • United States

21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeMvA_0i54p6Bc00
  • Spain
  • Latvia
  • Honduras
  • Canada

22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxkb2_0i54p6Bc00
  • Namibia
  • Colombia
  • Sudan
  • Egypt

23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7FwP_0i54p6Bc00
  • Liechtenstein
  • Guatemala
  • England
  • Ukraine

24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2povs0_0i54p6Bc00
  • Hungary
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland
  • Germany

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Daily Mail

Spanish inquisition for Tesco over paella sandwich: Guardia Civil force accuses supermarket giant of creating health hazard by using its nation's traditional rice dish as a snack filling

You'd think Spanish police had enough on their plates tackling crime – but it appears they have put that aside to take Tesco to task over a ‘heretical’ paella sandwich. The Guardia Civil force has accused the British supermarket giant of creating a health hazard by using its nation’s traditional rice dish as a sandwich filling.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Roger Federer reveals he shed tears after realising his Wimbledon dream was over... as the Swiss legend recalls the exact moment he knew his hugely successful career was finished

Roger Federer has revealed how he wept when the searing realisation hit him that he was never going to win Wimbledon again. The moment came not this summer, but as far back as the lead-in to the Championships in 2021. The 41-year-old Swiss, who is making an emotional farewell to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

616K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy