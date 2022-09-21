Tricky 24-question quiz will put your geography knowledge to the test — so, can YOU achieve a perfect score?
While geography isn't everyone's strong suit, most people can identify the world's most recognisable landmarks and where they can be found.
For people wanting to test their knowledge, trivia website Quizly has put together a 24-question quiz to see if people can identify the countries where some of the most famous landmarks and tourist attractions.
While some of the questions may seem easy, looks can be deceptive as there are a few trickier questions included in this quiz.
The creators have said only the brightest boffins will score more than 18 in this difficult quiz.
So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test then check your answers at the bottom.
1.
- Cambodia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Colombia
- Greece
2.
- Andorra
- Croatia
- Italy
- Armenia
3.
- China
- Canada
- Nicaragua
- Latvia
4.
- Honduras
- Barbados
- England
- Australia
5.
- Germany
- Dominican Republic
- Australia
- United States
6.
- Romania
- Norway
- Malaysia
- Belgium
7.
- Portugal
- Armenia
- Northern Ireland
- Denmark
8.
- Suriname
- South Korea
- England
- Moldova
9.
- Spain
- Vatican City
- Venezuela
- Germany
10.
- Ireland
- Hungary
- Canada
- Croatia
11.
- France
- Czech Republic
- Romania
- Monaco
12.
- Poland
- United States
- Romania
- Netherlands
13.
- Argentina
- Suriname
- England
- Paraguay
14.
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Switzerland
- Australia
- Spain
15.
- Belarus
- Haiti
- United States
- Hungary
16.
- South Korea
- Liechtenstein
- Bulgaria
- Canada
17.
- Panama
- Indonesia
- Spain
- England
18.
- Dominica
- Switzerland
- Monaco
- South Korea
19.
- Venezuela
- Czech Republic
- France
- Croatia
20.
- Turkey
- Suriname
- Luxembourg
- United States
21.
- Spain
- Latvia
- Honduras
- Canada
22.
- Namibia
- Colombia
- Sudan
- Egypt
23.
- Liechtenstein
- Guatemala
- England
- Ukraine
24.
- Hungary
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- Germany
Comments / 0