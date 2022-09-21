Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Woman Severely Injured in DTLA

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police sought the public's help Wednesday to identify a hit-and-run driver who left a 46-year-old woman severely injured in downtown Los Angeles.

The woman was crossing San Pedro Street near East Ninth Street at about 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 8 when a vehicle struck her and fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the woman to a hospital with severe injuries.

Police described the suspect vehicle as possibly being a 2007 to 2011 Lincoln Town Car with a white-colored top and gold-colored bottom panels, but no further description of the driver was available.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was asked to contact LAPD Detective Daniel Ramirez at 213-833-3713. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.