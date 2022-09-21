Read full article on original website
Latino poets group Palabristas marks 20 years
On a warm early September evening, members of Palabristas gathered at El Colegio in Minneapolis. It was a night for sharing poetry and spoken word pieces. Larry Lucio Jr. took his place at the mic. …Somos Palabristas. Word slingers, teachers. I'm a grandson of a gun. And I want to...
Photos: Protesters rally in Minneapolis over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday to express their outrage at the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran. Amini, 22, was detained in Tehran by the country’s morality police, enforcers of the country’s strict dress code. She was arrested allegedly for wearing her hijab too loosely. She later died at a hospital on Sept. 16.
Feeding our Future defendant charged previously with Medicaid fraud
One of the four dozen defendants accused of defrauding federal child nutrition programs was charged previously with filing phony Medicaid claims. Artab Anab Awad, 52, of Plymouth is charged with wire fraud and money laundering as part of the sprawling Feeding our Future investigation. Federal prosecutors say she conspired with...
Classes canceled at Richfield secondary schools because of online threats
Secondary schools in the Richfield school district were closed Monday, after school officials said they were the subject of “online threats.”. The threats came after gunfire wounded two people outside Richfield High School’s homecoming football game on Friday night. Two teens — one a current Richfield student, another a former student — were arrested in connection with the shooting.
BCA: Missing man found safe
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has lifted an endangered missing person alert for a man who had last been seen in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, the agency said Johnathan Anderl, 39, had been found and is safe. He had last been seen walking away from the...
Man who died and officer identified in northeast Minneapolis shooting involving police
Authorities have identified the man who died after what police described as an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Wednesday evening in northeast Minneapolis, according to documents released by the city and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police said they believe the man fatally shot himself after the confrontation.
Two injured in shooting outside homecoming football game in Richfield
Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night outside a high school homecoming football game in Richfield. The sound of gunfire sent players and fans running to evacuate the stadium at Richfield High School. The two people wounded — an 18-year-old male and 21-year-old male — suffered what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.
