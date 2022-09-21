Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism
Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
KSLA
Public service commissioner breaks down benefits, costs of new solar power plant coming to Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to bring clean, renewable energy to Louisiana, SWEPCO, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments are working together to bring solar energy to north Caddo Parish. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. The project is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breaking down sugarcane’s billion dollar impact on Louisiana
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s sugarcane industry has for centuries been a vital contributor to the state’s economy having provided many jobs and millions of dollars of revenue each year. The economic impact to Louisiana is $4.2B with more than 19K people employed. Sugarcane Festival King David Thibodeaux says the production of all sugar […]
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Louisiana risks billions in storm surge damage without new coastal projects, officials warn
Louisiana could see more than $31 billion a year in storm surge damage under worst-case predictions of sea level rise if it fails to adopt new projects for its 2023 coastal Master Plan, state officials warned Thursday. The warning came as the state's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority held an...
WDSU
Hurricane Ian now a Cat 2, will continue rapidly strengthening
The WDSU weather team is now focusing on Hurricane Ian, but also keeping an eye on the entire Atlantic Basin. Models are starting to agree on a path up the west coast of Florida. We here in Louisiana and coastal Mississippi won't feel any effects from Ian, with the exception of a few breezy to windy days.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish leaders ask federal, state agencies to pause CO2 injection well permits
Two weeks after the Livingston Parish Council imposed a year-long moratorium on carbon capture injection wells, members unanimously approved a resolution asking state and federal agencies to pause permitting for projects associated with the technology. “I want to make sure agencies responsible for permitting these activities understand we are opposed,”...
theadvocate.com
Get aboard for free fishing courses
Apparently the experiment worked so well last month in Baton Rouge, that state Wildlife and Fisheries is continuing its Fishing Course Series with offerings in Walker, New Orleans, Houma, Lake Charles and Natchitoches. Included is a new Beginner Catfishing Course at three of those locations — and, best of all,...
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
kalb.com
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution
A Pineville artist who beat breast cancer is giving back in a special way to the hospital that treated her. Mock trial presents real-life consequences to impaired driving. Students at Rosepine High School got a first-hand look at what it is like to be on trial, charged with someone’s death and injury after making the decision to drive impaired.
TD #9 not forecast (for now) to be Louisiana's problem
Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the middle of next week. It doesn’t appear as if Louisiana will be impacted by the storm.
brproud.com
Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana
If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?
Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
wbrz.com
5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area
The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.
Comments / 0