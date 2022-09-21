ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism

Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Breaking down sugarcane’s billion dollar impact on Louisiana

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s sugarcane industry has for centuries been a vital contributor to the state’s economy having provided many jobs and millions of dollars of revenue each year. The economic impact to Louisiana is $4.2B with more than 19K people employed. Sugarcane Festival King David Thibodeaux says the production of all sugar […]
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Hurricane Ian now a Cat 2, will continue rapidly strengthening

The WDSU weather team is now focusing on Hurricane Ian, but also keeping an eye on the entire Atlantic Basin. Models are starting to agree on a path up the west coast of Florida. We here in Louisiana and coastal Mississippi won't feel any effects from Ian, with the exception of a few breezy to windy days.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish leaders ask federal, state agencies to pause CO2 injection well permits

Two weeks after the Livingston Parish Council imposed a year-long moratorium on carbon capture injection wells, members unanimously approved a resolution asking state and federal agencies to pause permitting for projects associated with the technology. “I want to make sure agencies responsible for permitting these activities understand we are opposed,”...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Get aboard for free fishing courses

Apparently the experiment worked so well last month in Baton Rouge, that state Wildlife and Fisheries is continuing its Fishing Course Series with offerings in Walker, New Orleans, Houma, Lake Charles and Natchitoches. Included is a new Beginner Catfishing Course at three of those locations — and, best of all,...
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution

A Pineville artist who beat breast cancer is giving back in a special way to the hospital that treated her. Mock trial presents real-life consequences to impaired driving. Students at Rosepine High School got a first-hand look at what it is like to be on trial, charged with someone’s death and injury after making the decision to drive impaired.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

When Will Fall Arrive in Louisiana?

Louisiana is a special state when it comes to the weather. Most of the time we experience hot weather, with a few weeks of cooler temps, sometimes a harsh winter or no winter at all, and then we are right back to hot days. I guess what I am trying to say is that we don't usually experience fall weather very often, but when we do it is absolutely beautiful.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area

The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.
BATON ROUGE, LA

