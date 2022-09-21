ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois groups debate more gun laws as answer to gun violence

(The Center Square) – The debate around gun laws in Illinois continues. During a recent Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force hearing on addressing gun violence, Christian Heyne with The Brady Campaign praised the state’s Firearm Owner Identification card law. “The license to purchase, the...
Early voting starts Thursday in Illinois, vote-by-mail ballots going out

(The Center Square) – Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Thursday in Illinois. That’s the same day local elections officials will be sending out vote-by-mail ballots voters requested. Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said initial early voting will happen at local county clerk’s...
WV governor speaks against Amendment 2 machinery tax cut

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke against a proposed tax cut for certain business items and argued lawmakers should instead focus on ending the state income tax in a news conference late Monday afternoon. “It’s a big time mistake … that you’ll absolutely regret forevermore,”...
Lawmaker's plan would reduce Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

(The Center Square) – Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker says he has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, and add a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
Newsom vetoes full-day kindergarten option, citing cost concerns

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill to eventually require public and charter schools to offer a full-day kindergarten class, raising concerns about the expense as state revenues come in lower than expected. The governor vetoed Assembly Bill 1973 on Sunday, a measure requiring elementary...
It's the wild, wild west for Illinois hemp growers

(The Center Square) – Hemp legalization set off a “gold rush” of hemp cultivation by enthusiastic growers across the country. Four years later, a significant number of hemp growers have left the business. And the amount of planted hemp acreage has dropped considerably. The Farm Bill of...
Major Turn Of Events In La Salle Machete Case

Sometimes the truth doesn't always come out right away. A charge of aggravated battery has been dropped against 26-year-old Donte Griffin of La Salle. He was initially jailed last Wednesday after police believed he attacked an individual with a machete during a fight at an apartment in the 100 block of Marquette Street in downtown La Salle.
