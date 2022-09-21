(The Center Square) – Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker says he has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, and add a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO