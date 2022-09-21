Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
McNabb discusses Hurts vs. Wentz and Eagles' Super Bowl chances
Donovan McNabb discusses Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 matchup in Washington D.C.
Lions S Tracy Walker III sustains leg injury vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III sustained a possible left Achilles injury during Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field
Another "rogue drone" has forced a stoppage in football play, this time during the Seahawks-Falcons game in Seattle.
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on blitzing and his thought process for pressuring QB's
Philadelphia dialed up more pressure and natural pass rush one week after the team opened the season by losing a 17-point lead against the Lions, allowing 35 points, 386 yards, and 181 rushing yards in a season-opening win. That Week 1 performance made for a long week of NFL experts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
Paulsboro pulls off comeback over rival to earn Coach Harvey's first win at helm
PAULBORO – Mixed in between the wild celebration and thunderous cheers of victory, there was a distinctive sigh of relief that could be heard throughout the town. The Paulsboro High School football team is finally off the schneid. After adversity, injuries and some bad luck over the previous three weeks resulted in the team’s...
Comments / 0