Read full article on original website
Related
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Youngkin transgender student policy draws torrent of public comments
People are flooding the public comment forum for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy. What’s happening: After going live at midnight Monday, nearly 8,000 comments had been posted by the end of the day. Most commenters wrote that they opposed the new regulations, which roll back...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $3,364 in direct payments still going out this year – how to get yours
MILLIONS of SSI payment recipients can expect four more direct payments this year. To qualify for Supplemental Security Income you must be over the age of 65, blind, or disabled and have less than $2,000 in assets or $3,000 for couples. SSI benefits are determined by income, however, the national...
Comments / 0