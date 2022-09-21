Read full article on original website
Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year
If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
Major Waterloo Event Shut Down Early By Police
Police had to close down an annual Waterloo event early due to some dangerous circumstances. On Saturday, September 24th Waterloo paramedics were called to the National Cattle Congress fair, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Officials say, multiple fights had broken out at the National Cattle Congress Fair that evening.
Eastern Iowa Workers Continue To Strike After 20 Weeks
On May 1st, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin took to the picket line after labor contract negotiations faltered… that was 20 weeks ago. Fast forward to today and workers are still on strike. But the end could be near as negotiators return to the bargaining table.
Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job
There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement
The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center
Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
New Cedar Rapids High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
Marion Hosting a Full Weekend of Fall Into Marion Events
Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close
A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
Police Probe Reports of Armed Students at Linn-Mar Football Game
The term "Friday Night Lights" is often used to describe the excitement at the stadium at high school football games across the country, but here in Iowa, those lights have been tarnished by several off-field incidents during or after a game. The Marion Police Department posted to their Facebook page,...
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Defense Historically Good So Far in 2022 [PHOTOS]
It all starts with defense. That statement has never been more true than with the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes. A fantastic punter doesn't hurt either. The Iowa defense shut down Rutgers Saturday night and turned two turnovers directly into touchdowns. The first was a pick-six by Cooper Dejean (#3), who made an over-the-head interception, with 5:26 left in the first quarter. It gave Iowa their first lead.
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]
One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
WOO! Panthers Get First Victory of 2022 over Western Illinois
Just call them the Sour Patch Kids of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC). Because that first half for Northern Iowa was sour, but man, was the second half sweet on Saturday. That's when the Panthers built a comfortable lead, Woo Governor made his presence known, and UNI stole an...
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Is Searching For Missing 15-Year Old
A local sheriff's office is looking to the community for help in a missing person case that involves a 15-year-old girl. Tosha Kraus was last seen on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 at her home in Lamont Iowa. The Sheriff's office suspects that she was voluntarily picked up by a person Tosha knows.
Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?
Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
