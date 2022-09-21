ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Carolina Theatre to host three-day Halloween film fest

DURHAM, N.C. — Get into the Halloween mood during this three-day film festival at the Carolina Theatre of Durham. The SplatterFlix Film Series, scheduled Oct. 7-9, will feature 18 horror films spanning a wide variety of genres including monster movies like “Night of The Demon,” slashers such as “Nightmare on Elm Street,” comedies like “Hocus Pocus,” and dramas including “Interview with the Vampire.”
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

As Bluegrass organizers track Hurricane Ian: 'There will be music this weekend' in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second time in its history in Raleigh, the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass could be affected by a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Florida Wednesday and not affect North Carolina until late this week. Central and eastern N.C. is expected to see several inches of rainfall, flooding and some isolated tornados from Ian's remnants once the storm breaks apart and moves north.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Handle the Horrible: Raleigh mom releases second book on navigating change

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's safe to say we all learned a lot about ourselves, our priorities, strengths and weaknesses during Covid. The world seemed to be in complete chaos with very little in our control. My anxiety was through the roof. The uncertainty of my career and fear of the unknown were at times crippling. Now that we are on the "other side," we can reflect on what we learned and how to take those lessons with us in the future.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Parking, food competition changes announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will only be offering two park and ride shuttle options this year. The change is due to a driver shortage, according to the state fair website. Two park and ride options will be available. The Cardinal lot off of Hwy. 54/Chapel...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
WRAL

Hurricane Ian expected to strike Florida, bring heavy rain to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina is bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. At 12 p.m. the storm was sitting near Cuba, which is already seeing bands of rain from the hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Faux Fur#Garments#Performing
WRAL

All American Week returns to Fort Bragg

All American Week started with the Division's 4-mile run with 19,000 paratroopers pounding and chanting their way along Longstreet Road. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

Driver arrested after Raleigh diners injured in crash at Players Retreat

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a driver after a crash injured two people who were dining Sunday at the Players Retreat restaurant. Police said the two people received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital after the crash. It happened in front of the restaurant at 105 Oberlin Road in Raleigh, but no one was seriously hurt.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Hundreds receive free over-the-counter medicines in Smithfield giveaway

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Open your medicine cabinet and you will find items many take for granted. But for others, those common over-the-counter medicines are just too expensive. The line stretched down the hall to a room in Smithfield where volunteers packed bags with cold medicine, pain relievers, vitamins – and other over-the-counter pharmacy items.
SMITHFIELD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
WRAL

Police: 1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument on Friday night in Selma, police said. Carlos Chrisp, 37, from Four Oaks, was shot twice in the chest at around 6 p.m., police said. There were dozens of evidence markers at the scene near South Raiford...
SELMA, NC
WRAL

NC State students support Iranian women after headscarf deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two events were held Monday in the Triangle in support of Iranian protests for women that have attracted worldwide attention. At 10 a.m., students at North Carolina State University gathered at the Student Union to stand in solitary with the protests underway. Some even cut their hair to show support for Uranian women.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy