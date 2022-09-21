Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
WRAL
Carolina Theatre to host three-day Halloween film fest
DURHAM, N.C. — Get into the Halloween mood during this three-day film festival at the Carolina Theatre of Durham. The SplatterFlix Film Series, scheduled Oct. 7-9, will feature 18 horror films spanning a wide variety of genres including monster movies like “Night of The Demon,” slashers such as “Nightmare on Elm Street,” comedies like “Hocus Pocus,” and dramas including “Interview with the Vampire.”
WRAL
As Bluegrass organizers track Hurricane Ian: 'There will be music this weekend' in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second time in its history in Raleigh, the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass could be affected by a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Florida Wednesday and not affect North Carolina until late this week. Central and eastern N.C. is expected to see several inches of rainfall, flooding and some isolated tornados from Ian's remnants once the storm breaks apart and moves north.
WRAL
Handle the Horrible: Raleigh mom releases second book on navigating change
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's safe to say we all learned a lot about ourselves, our priorities, strengths and weaknesses during Covid. The world seemed to be in complete chaos with very little in our control. My anxiety was through the roof. The uncertainty of my career and fear of the unknown were at times crippling. Now that we are on the "other side," we can reflect on what we learned and how to take those lessons with us in the future.
WRAL
Parking, food competition changes announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will only be offering two park and ride shuttle options this year. The change is due to a driver shortage, according to the state fair website. Two park and ride options will be available. The Cardinal lot off of Hwy. 54/Chapel...
WRAL
Nelson, Mellencamp headline star-studded Farm Aid concert
Musicians and artists came together to celebrate agriculture and farm life at Farm Aid on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park. Featured acts included Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow.
WRAL
Hurricane Ian expected to strike Florida, bring heavy rain to NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina is bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. At 12 p.m. the storm was sitting near Cuba, which is already seeing bands of rain from the hurricane.
WRAL
Dollar General sales Sept. 25 - Oct. 1: Dish liquid, bath tissue, laundry detergent, tuna
Dollar General has new sales this week including dish liquid, bath tissue, laundry detergent, tuna and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices for your Dollar General. The sales listed above are not a guarantee of price.
WRAL
Thousands compete in All American Week at Fort Bragg
All American Week is underday at Fort Bragg. The military base is hosting current and former paratroopers for competitions to determine the best of the best, and to celebrate the service of paratroopers past and present.
WRAL
Durham school leaders reject installing ShotSpotter on buildings
The board was concerned about how often the technology would prompt police to rush to a school campus for a false alarm. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Sydney Franklin.
WRAL
All American Week returns to Fort Bragg
All American Week started with the Division's 4-mile run with 19,000 paratroopers pounding and chanting their way along Longstreet Road. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
Driver arrested after Raleigh diners injured in crash at Players Retreat
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a driver after a crash injured two people who were dining Sunday at the Players Retreat restaurant. Police said the two people received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital after the crash. It happened in front of the restaurant at 105 Oberlin Road in Raleigh, but no one was seriously hurt.
WRAL
Hundreds receive free over-the-counter medicines in Smithfield giveaway
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Open your medicine cabinet and you will find items many take for granted. But for others, those common over-the-counter medicines are just too expensive. The line stretched down the hall to a room in Smithfield where volunteers packed bags with cold medicine, pain relievers, vitamins – and other over-the-counter pharmacy items.
WRAL
CVS sales Sept. 25 - Oct. 1: Progresso soup, Colgate, Garnier Whole Blends, Clairol hair color
CVS has new sales starting Sept. 25 including Progresso soup, Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash, Garnier Whole Blends shampoo, Clairol hair color and more. The sale prices are valid at most Raleigh, NC area stores for CVS ExtraCare program members. This list is not a guarantee of price. Check your local ad to verify prices.
WRAL
Police: 1 dead after argument leads to shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument on Friday night in Selma, police said. Carlos Chrisp, 37, from Four Oaks, was shot twice in the chest at around 6 p.m., police said. There were dozens of evidence markers at the scene near South Raiford...
WRAL
NC State students support Iranian women after headscarf deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two events were held Monday in the Triangle in support of Iranian protests for women that have attracted worldwide attention. At 10 a.m., students at North Carolina State University gathered at the Student Union to stand in solitary with the protests underway. Some even cut their hair to show support for Uranian women.
WRAL
Triangle group gathers to be voice of the voiceless amid protests in Iran
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly protest in Iran has caught the world's attention. Dozens are reportedly dead, 1200 have been arrested and there is no timetable for when the unrest will end. It all started after Mahsa Amini died while in police custody for wearing a scarf improperly. Simin...
