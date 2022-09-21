Read full article on original website
Bergen Pain Management, with three convenient area locations, specializes in the treatment of neck and back pain
Thomas P. Ragukonis, MD, is board-certified in pain management and anesthesiology. He did his residency training at the prestigious Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York. Dr. Ragukonis grew up in New Jersey and earned a BA degree from Rutgers, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He then attended the Rutgers Medical School (UMDNJ), where he graduated in 1991 having obtained a medical degree. After completing a residency at Columbia, he immediately began his private practice in Bergen County.
