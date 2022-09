Carrie Underwood's highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is just around the corner, and the powerhouse vocalist is gearing up. The "Ghost Story" singer turned to social media Thursday (Sept. 22) to share a snapshot from rehearsals. The black-and-white photograph features Underwood's talented band in a massive warehouse. If fans look closely, they will see the eight-time GRAMMY Award winner singing her heart out in the background.

