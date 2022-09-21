Read full article on original website
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: El Paso DA should stop attacking judge – and do her job
Judges are neutral, standing outside of and apart from day-to-day politics. They are charged with making right, just decisions whether in the simplest or most difficult and perilous cases. Judges are not permitted to respond when personally attacked. It is for that reason that District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ public actions...
KSAT 12
Sarah Stogner, former GOP candidate for railroad commissioner, backs Democratic nominee in November’s election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Sarah Stogner, the former Republican candidate for railroad commissioner who forced incumbent Wayne Christian to a runoff and made waves for riding a pumpjack almost naked in a memorable campaign ad, is backing the Democratic nominee for the seat.
KSAT 12
New abortion restrictions are impractical and resource-draining, Texas prosecutors say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state’s new abortion restrictions continue to confound Texas district attorneys, who now face the possibility of prosecuting medical professionals and may be called to prosecute in another county if another district attorney refuses to do so.
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Houston Chronicle
Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
Gov. Abbott Sends Letter to Biden & VP Harris About Secure Border & Mexican Drug Entrepreneurs
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis. At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland, the Governor also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as well as other cartels producing and distributing deadly fentanyl. “…
Texas Gov. Abbott's campaign says two volunteers were assaulted while knocking on doors
Two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign were assaulted while knocking on doors in a Houston suburb on Saturday, Harris County law enforcement officials said. A suspect chased the two volunteers through a neighborhood in Humble, ripped off the sideview mirrors of the car they were in and...
Houston Chronicle
Republican Texas senator says he will support new rape exceptions for abortion
Republican state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said Friday that he’d support a change to Texas’ abortion laws to allow victims of rape to legally obtain the procedure. “If I get a chance to vote for an exception to rape, I will vote yes,” the East Texas senator...
KWTX
‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
KHOU
Who's winning, who's not? Texas poll reveals voter favorites heading into November election
HOUSTON — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. According to our new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. This is part...
KVIA
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan rules out raising the minimum age to buy a firearm
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will not pass meaningful gun safety legislation during its next session but signaled an openness to creating limited exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, along with House and Senate Democrats, have repeatedly called...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
KVIA
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
San Angelo LIVE!
13 Illegal Migrants Locked Inside a Box Truck Without Oxygen Rescued in the 'Safest City in America'
EL PASO – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector, in addition to handling the recent migrant influx impacting the El Paso Station, have continued to sustain their border enforcement posture and have dismantled numerous dangerous human smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week. The most significant...
Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Texas
Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States.
How Many Votes El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Received – EXPLAINED
Yvonne Rosales is the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which represents the state and victims of crime committed in El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties. Here is how she won the election. March 2020 - PRIMARY ELECTION. There were four Democrats who ran in the primary election. No...
healthcaredive.com
Texas Medical Association files another lawsuit over surprise billing ban
The Texas Medical Association is suing the HHS over the final rule implementing a federal surprise billing ban, alleging the mechanisms for arbitrating payments unfairly favor insurers. It's the second lawsuit in less than a year that the TMA has filed regarding the No Surprises Act. In February, a judge...
nypressnews.com
Arizona woman smuggled hundreds of illegal immigrants across border for 15K each: police
An Arizona woman is accused of smuggling hundreds of illegal immigrants into the US after they coughed up as much as $15,000 a pop to get across the border, authorities say. Tania Estudillo Hernandez allegedly smuggled between 80 and 100 migrants a month into the country for six months before she was arrested Friday.
