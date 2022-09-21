ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

elpasomatters.org

Opinion: El Paso DA should stop attacking judge – and do her job

Judges are neutral, standing outside of and apart from day-to-day politics. They are charged with making right, just decisions whether in the simplest or most difficult and perilous cases. Judges are not permitted to respond when personally attacked. It is for that reason that District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ public actions...
EL PASO, TX
KSAT 12

Sarah Stogner, former GOP candidate for railroad commissioner, backs Democratic nominee in November’s election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Sarah Stogner, the former Republican candidate for railroad commissioner who forced incumbent Wayne Christian to a runoff and made waves for riding a pumpjack almost naked in a memorable campaign ad, is backing the Democratic nominee for the seat.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Sends Letter to Biden & VP Harris About Secure Border & Mexican Drug Entrepreneurs

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis. At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland, the Governor also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as well as other cartels producing and distributing deadly fentanyl. “…
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
healthcaredive.com

Texas Medical Association files another lawsuit over surprise billing ban

The Texas Medical Association is suing the HHS over the final rule implementing a federal surprise billing ban, alleging the mechanisms for arbitrating payments unfairly favor insurers. It's the second lawsuit in less than a year that the TMA has filed regarding the No Surprises Act. In February, a judge...
TEXAS STATE

