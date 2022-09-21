Read full article on original website
Neal Currey dead at 42: Wife Casey confirms death only days after heartbreaking last posts from Lake Powell, Utah, trip
FIREARMS influencer and former Army Ranger Neal Currey has died at 42, his family confirmed in a heartbreaking social media post on Monday. According to his wife, Casey, Currey passed away on Saturday; however, a cause of death was not provided. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
His son vanished near an Arizona desert — and so did many clues. But a year later, this dad is still scouring the land for answers: 'My son is my mission'
David Robinson, the father of a geologist who was last seen in June 2021, said he has had little help from local police, so he stepped up.
Sponsors pull out of Idaho pride event over GOP complaints of ‘Drag Kids’ event
A pride parade festival in Boise, Idaho, has dropped a “Drag Kids” event after a Republican-led pressure campaign saw at least three sponsors pull out.Organisers of the three-day Boise Pride Parade that began on Friday said they came under a wave of political pressure and received anonymous threats over plans to hold a 30-minute event where kids could dress up in sparkly dresses and lip-sync to songs on stage.The event became a target of anti-trans websites and podcasts after Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon claimed that children would “engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers”.Armed protesters threatened to...
