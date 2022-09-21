A pride parade festival in Boise, Idaho, has dropped a “Drag Kids” event after a Republican-led pressure campaign saw at least three sponsors pull out.Organisers of the three-day Boise Pride Parade that began on Friday said they came under a wave of political pressure and received anonymous threats over plans to hold a 30-minute event where kids could dress up in sparkly dresses and lip-sync to songs on stage.The event became a target of anti-trans websites and podcasts after Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon claimed that children would “engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers”.Armed protesters threatened to...

BOISE, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO