Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University. Is it possible American universities are failing to provide the right education to their highest-paid athletes? Let’s be honest: If the star at State U. is pulling in $9 million from NIL endorsements, what subjects already on the university’s books will best benefit that young professional? Said another way, how should rapidly professionalizing collegians approach the concept of education now that some of them are making millions? I recently gave a speech in Melbourne, Australia, to a gathering of sport executives from the Australian Football League (AFL) and National Basketball League (NBL) and rather...

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO