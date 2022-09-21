Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
BMW’s Upstate expansion moving along with new press shop
BMW Manufacturing has a lot coming down the road as they continue to expand in the Upstate, notably a new stamping facility at the company’s Spartanburg plant. BMW announced in March 2022 it was building a new on-site metal stamping plant as the company’s largest manufacturing facility continues to grow.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville begins redistricting process. District 4 will lose more than 5,000 people
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You often hear about how much Greenville has grown and that population growth is reflected in the 2020 Census data. Because of that, now it’s time to redraw city district lines. The city of Greenville’s population has grown by 21%, that’s more than 12,000...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion
MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
Pacolet residents unite in prayer amid search for new police officers
Pacolet residents and elected leaders came together Sunday in prayer, following mass resignation within the police department.
The Post and Courier
270-acre expansion of Greenville's Paris Mountain State Park imminent
GREENVILLE — Plans are in place to add 270 acres to Paris Mountain State Park in the heart of Greenville County, a significant addition to a park close to one of the fastest growing urban areas of South Carolina. In a series of moves involving years of effort from...
DOJ: Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in SC history
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-385S
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina City Might Hire Sharpshooters To Control Deer Population
According to WCNC, an overwhelming deer population has the city of Tega Cay seeking a solution. They are considering a controversial way to get it under control. They are considering hiring “sharpshooters” to euthanize the deer. According to the State of South Carolina, this idea of deer control...
WYFF4.com
Driver dead following crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 276. They said the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero was attempting to make a left turn on the highway,...
FOX Carolina
Public pushing back on Greenville County GOP’s call to move LGBTQ library books
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- People are speaking out after the Greenville County Republican Party has set their sights on removing certain LGBTQ books from the children’s section of county libraries. They say the books are sexually graphic and should be shelved in the adult section. This comes as...
WYFF4.com
Upstate district, police department bring in K-9 to track firearms
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of safety into its schools. Laurens County School District 55 partnered with the Laurens Police Department to bring in a new type of K-9, which will work primarily in schools within the Laurens city limits. “Several months ago,...
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
1 dead in crash on Geer Hwy. in Greenville Co.
One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in northern Greenville County.
Plane makes hard landing at South Carolina airport; no injuries reported
There are no injuries reported at this time. The FAA has been notified, and a crane will be brought in to remove the plane
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
