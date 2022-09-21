ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

BMW’s Upstate expansion moving along with new press shop

BMW Manufacturing has a lot coming down the road as they continue to expand in the Upstate, notably a new stamping facility at the company’s Spartanburg plant. BMW announced in March 2022 it was building a new on-site metal stamping plant as the company’s largest manufacturing facility continues to grow.
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion

MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-385S

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
South Carolina City Might Hire Sharpshooters To Control Deer Population

According to WCNC, an overwhelming deer population has the city of Tega Cay seeking a solution. They are considering a controversial way to get it under control. They are considering hiring “sharpshooters” to euthanize the deer. According to the State of South Carolina, this idea of deer control...
Upstate district, police department bring in K-9 to track firearms

LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of safety into its schools. Laurens County School District 55 partnered with the Laurens Police Department to bring in a new type of K-9, which will work primarily in schools within the Laurens city limits. “Several months ago,...
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
