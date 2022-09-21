Black Magic Pizza, the neo-Neapolitan pizza pop-up that has scores under its spell, will move into a space in the SoDo District next year. Traviss Santos, the pizzaiolo behind the brand along with girlfriend Elizabeth Hill and chef Justin Goronda, says Black Magic Pizza will take over the space at 14 W. Illiana St., next door to Rockpit Brewing, with whom they often hold collab events. In fact, since 2019, the pizza outfit has built a (oc)cult-like following by setting up Roccbox portable ovens at various venues around town, from Whippoorwill Beer House to East End Market. But, says Santos, the goal was always to become a permanent fixture in an established neighborhood. "We've been selling out at all of our pop-ups for the last three years building huge hype and a fan base," Santos says.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO