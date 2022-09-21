Read full article on original website
Dam Work Continues at Wright Patman Lake Some Areas Closed
If you have been out to Wright Patman Lake recently you may have noticed several facilities including the spillway area have been closed. According to the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance has been needed in many areas including its stilling basins that have to be properly maintained every 10 years. Routine maintenance began on September, 2, and the work that is being done, if all goes well, should be completed by the end of the month. Water has to be drawn down and dewatered in order to do what is needed to complete the work.
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
magnoliareporter.com
SouthArk removing "Community" from name of El Dorado college
The South Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees voted this week to approve the El Dorado college’s plan to change its name to South Arkansas College. While students and the general public will not notice any immediate differences, college president Dr. Bentley Wallace said, the change is an important one, intended to be forward-looking.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County real estate transactions through Sept. 25
Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 9-23, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. POST UPDATED...
ktoy1047.com
Animal Care and Adoption Center will hold ribbon cutting Sept. 30
The facility is located at 203 Harrison Street in Texarkana.
Happening this weekend in central Arkansas: Spa-Con, festivals, food competitions & comedy shows
Fall is officially here, which means it’s a good time to enjoy the weather and attend upcoming activities happening in central Arkansas this weekend
ktoy1047.com
Internet service experiencing issues in Texarkana area
The interruption in service is expected to be temporary.
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
What New Texarkana Business Is Under Construction And Now Hiring?
I can't remember exactly when it was, it seems like a year or so ago, that a new gas station/travel center chain announced they were moving to town and that they had purchased the property next to Guaranty Bank at the Nash Exit off I-30. Then we went for a long time and heard nothing...
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
arkadelphian.com
Clark County inmate apprehended after escape
ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
Have you seen him? El Dorado PD searching for wanted suspect
Disclaimer: All Persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators of the El Dorado Police Department, criminal investigations division, needs your assistance in searching for Forrest Allen Hobson. An active warrant has been obtained for Hobson’s arrest on the counts of Second-Degree Escape and First-Degree Criminal Mischief. If anyone has […]
arkadelphian.com
New food truck to debut Sunday
A grand opening for a new food truck is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, at noon in Arkadelphia. Walk Baby Love BBQ, a limited liability company, is inviting the public to its grand opening at 1414 N. 10th St. The first 50 people will receive coupons.
swark.today
Pizza Hut celebrates new location, new concept with ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Pizza Hut in Hope today to celebrate the opening of a new location, plus an evolved concept of service. The festivities kicked off with a word from Vice Mayor Kiffenea Talley who offered the the Pizza Hut team a warm welcome. “The City of Hope is really excited about the new location,” Talley said. “We know Pizza Hut at this new location will enhance our efforts to revitalize our downtown area, and we offer our congratulations to the Pizza Hut team and wish you success.”
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s Burritos
MALVERN, Ark. – Mississippi-based professional competitive eater Brandon “Da Garbage Disposal” Clark defeated the “Mega Burrito Challenge” at Debbie’s Burritos in Malvern Tuesday. Clark is the first ever to complete the challenge after it has bested five others since 2014.
magnoliareporter.com
Dunn-Ford feature airs today on SEC Network
Larry Dunn, director of performing arts for the Magnolia School District, will be recognized Friday morning as part of a feature on the SEC Network. The Southeastern Conference, with the College Football Playoffs Foundation, are committed to supporting teachers and bringing awareness to the importance of education. The organizations honor teachers as part of its Extra Yard For Teachers.
magnoliareporter.com
Defendant in Magnolia child care assault case makes plea, awaits sentence
Madison Myers, who was accused of striking two toddlers at a Magnolia daycare on March 9, has pleaded guilty and may be sentenced to a three-year prison term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years’ suspended imposition of sentencing. A plea bargain was struck between Myers’ attorney,...
arkadelphian.com
Amity man brandishes rifle, charged with assault
Clark County authorities have charged an Amity man for felony assault after an altercation involving a firearm. Formal charges were filed this week against Killian Gleaves, 18, for his alleged involvement in an Aug. 30, 2022, altercation. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, police were summoned to a residence at Highway 182 west of Amity; en route to the call, it was learned the complainants had left the scene and were outside Amity City Hall.
Who Has The Best Queso In Texarkana?
The very word queso sounds delicious, mmm cheese and just enough spice, but we want to know what restaurant in Texarkana has the best queso?. So yesterday was national queso day and we asked you our listeners what restaurant in Texarkana had the best queso and your answers did not disappoint. We tallied up the comments and here are your favorite restaurant's queso.
Comments / 0