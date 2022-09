STANFORD, Calif. – The #4 Pacific men's water polo (12-2) split day two of the MPSF Tournament hosted by Stanford. The Tigers took on #3 Stanford for their first game of the day and fell 11-5. They then took on #8 UC Santa Barbara for their second game and defeated the Gauchos 4-9. "This morning, we played a top three team at their place after a tough game last night. We definitely faced some adversity and struggled with consistency," said Head Coach James Graham. "Then, with an even quicker turnaround, we came out and responded with fantastic competitive stamina, especially on the defensive end against a good conference opponent. This weekend is all about building upon the championship habits we have created and improving upon areas of weakness. Tomorrow, we need to finish strong and leave the weekend on a high note."

STANFORD, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO